CLEVELAND — McMinn County's tennis teams split results against Walker Valley on Tuesday at Cleveland Country Club. The McMinn girls won 9-0 while the boys lost 5-4.
Individual results were not available as of press time Tuesday night. McMinn is back in action 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Bradley Central, which is Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.