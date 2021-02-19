ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central Coach Johnny Morgan may see some light at the end of the tunnel.
Morgan saw a lot of improvement from his team Thursday night as the Chargerettes dominated Polk County 54-28 in the District 5-AA Tournament semifinals.
Central has had some good individual performances, but had not put together a collective effort for much of the year.
That changed Thursday and Morgan said he hopes it’s a sign of things to come.
“We played more as a team tonight,” Morgan said. “We ran our stuff and when we ran 1-on-1 stuff it was to get other people good shots. Defensively, we are starting to help out more.
“We didn’t have a lot of turnovers. We didn’t put up a lot of bad shots. We did a better job of switching on defense.”
The Chargerettes (21-7) will travel to Meigs County (16-4) for the District 5-AA Tournament championship game on Monday.
“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Morgan said of the Meigs versus Central rivalry matchup for a championship.
Regardless of the outcome, both teams will play on Friday in the first round of the Region 3-AA Tournament at home. Game times have not been set, but are likely to be 6 or 7 p.m.
Central led 15-5 in the first quarter with Molly Masingale scoring nine of Central’s first 15 points. Cara Crabtree, Carlee Rule and Kellan Baker also chipped in as well.
After scoring the opening bucket of the game, the Wildkittens managed only a three-pointer and a three-point play the rest of the way. Central went to the second quarter leading 15-8.
Central extended its lead in the second quarter with Masingale, Makinlee Buckner, Carsi Beaty all scoring.
Already up 23-12, Central then went on a 5-0 run with Masingale converting a three-point play and then Crabtree hitting two free throws.
Polk made a few late free throws if their own, but Central went to the half ahead 28-16.
Polk did just enough to stay in the game in the first half, but the Chargerettes pushed out their lead in the third quarter.
A three-pointer and a free throw by Rule and buckets by Masingale and Baker gave Central a 36-19 advantage with 1:07 left in the third.
The Chargerettes went to the fourth up 36-22.
Central’s defense stepped up even more in the fourth as the Wildkittens scored only four points in the period, and all of them were with less than four minutes to play in the game and the contest was well decided by that point.
Offensively, the Chargerettes got contributions from Masingle, Baker, Beaty and Natalie Howard in the fourth.
Masingale led all scorers with 23 points and Baker finished with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.