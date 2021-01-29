OOLTEWAH — McMinn County made up for a lot of its late-game problems simply by getting to the foul line and knocking down free throws.
Tucker Monroe, Davion Evans, Andrew Beavers and Hayden Frank combined for a 14-18 performance from the stripe, allowing the Cherokees to hold on to a critical 84-79 District 5-AAA win Thursday at Ooltewah High School, despite committing four turnovers in the game’s last two minutes that nearly led to an Owls comeback from 10 points down.
“We did a great job at the free throw line, not so great a job of handling the ball at times,” said Tribe coach Ed Clendenen. “But that’s OK. We were able to get there and take advantage, and that’s what we wanted there at the end. We didn’t want to play their game, and we just need to do a better job of handling the ball, and it’s not even close. We had plenty of room for error, so we took care of it and got the job done.”
McMinn (12-8, 6-4 District 5-AAA) took the lead for good on a Ty Runyan 3-pointer early in the first quarter, which ended with the Cherokees ahead 21-17. Threes from Jalan James, Runyan and Beavers eventually helped the tribe lead by as much as 11 points in the second quarter, but a late Ooltewah three helped limit McMinn’s margin to 41-32 at halftime.
A Parker Bebb putback, Evans swipe-and-score and another Beavers triple made up an 8-3 Cherokees run to start the third quarter, giving them their largest lead of the game at 49-35. But every time McMinn threatened to pull further away, the Owls got a key bucket to stay in contention, mainly from Deleon Petty.
Petty, who was saddled with foul trouble in Ooltewah’s first meeting with the Tribe, scored 10 of his game-high 33 points in the third period.
“I felt like we missed a lot of opportunities in the first half to really be up a lot more than what we were, and then I felt like we were our own worst enemy in the second half sometimes,” Clendenen said. “But I’m proud of them. It’s a big road win. We needed it for the district standings.”
In addition to its fourth-quarter free throws, a Monroe jumper, Bebb putback and Runyan steal and layup helped the Tribe head into the last two minutes of play ahead 77-67, despite 11 more points from Petty and two putbacks from Raymos McGee, who finished with 18 points for the Owls mainly after wide-open offensive rebounds and wide-open post feeds.
An A.J. Hyndman drive to the hoop and Petty 3-pointer put the pressure on the Cherokees into the final minute — but Monroe and Evans combined to make six of McMinn’s last eight free throw attempts.
Hyndman missed another layup with about 40 seconds left that could’ve made the game even more tense. Regardless, Ooltewah had inched as close as 82-79 with eight seconds left before Monroe made his last two from the stripe.
McMinn ended up with five double-figure scorers and another two with eight points. Evans led the Cherokees with 17 points, followed by Runyan with 16, Bebb 15, Frank and Beavers 10 each and Monroe and James eight each.
The win kept the Cherokees on the path toward clinching the No. 3 seed for the District 5-AAA tournament with two district games left at Bradley Central and Soddy-Daisy.
Both McMinn basketball teams are back in action Tuesday at archrival Bradley, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys at around 7:30.
