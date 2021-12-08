Etowah City girls top Rogers Creek From staff reports Dec 8, 2021 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Etowah City girls defeated Rogers Creek 34-29 on Monday.Madi Deakin led ECS with 21 points, and Payton Dixon added 9 points. For Rogers Creek, Lilly Skidmore scored 12 points and Kylie Pointer 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rogers Creek Etowah City Lilly Skidmore Sport Payton Dixon Kylie Pointer Girl Point Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now David Bohannon Dr. Charles “Dave” Gerald Davidson Jr. Police reports for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 Police reports for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 McMinn Commission approves reduced winter rates at Expo Center Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
