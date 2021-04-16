DECATUR — Meigs County hammered Notre Dame 18-1 in five innings in a non-district matchup on Thursday.
The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning, four in the second and then put the game away with eight runs in the third. Meigs added two more runs in the fourth.
"We had a great game today," Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. "Our bats were hot from the beginning and didn't cool down. Levi Caldwell pitched a solid game for us and we had great plate performances from several players tonight.
"It was a great team win going into a big series next week with Central."
Matthew Boshears went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs and Logan Carroll went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Those with two hits included Hunter Davis, Will Meadows, Payton Armour and Jacob Sims. Armour and Sims both had three RBIs while Davis, Carroll, Meadows, Drew Goforth and Levi Caldwell each had one RBI.
Caldwell (2-1) picked up the win. He gave up one run on just four hits with three walks and one strikeout.
