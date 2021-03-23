BENTON – McMinn Central's baseball team sustained a 10-0 loss in five innings Monday at Polk County High School in District 5-AA play.
The Chargers (1-3, 1-2 District 5-AA) committed four errors and got only one hit for the game, that a single from Luke Morris in the top of the third inning. Polk scored six runs in the second inning, then tacked on three more in the fourth and one in the fifth to invoke the run rule.
Central returns home 4:30 p.m. today for the concluding game of the series against the Wildcats.
