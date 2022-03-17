McMinn County and Sequoyah were both getting bats on balls. Unfortunately for the Lady Cherokees, theirs were going straight to fielders more often than not.
As a result, McMinn struggled to sustain an offense in any inning and took their first loss of the season, 4-1 to the Lady Chiefs, on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
Sequoyah out-hit the Lady Tribe 12-5, cracking three hits in the top of the first including a Kadence Brewer home run that put the Lady Chiefs ahead 1-0.
“We had a few girls get up there who had solid contact,” said McMinn head coach Mark Rogers. “The old adage, you’ve got to hit it where they’re not, and we weren’t, and they were. They’re a good hitting team, we played them in a playday and we knew they could hit the ball.”
The Lady Chiefs added another run in the fourth inning and had bases loaded with one out, but McMinn (1-1) escaped with its deficit still 2-0 thanks to a ground ball leading to a force out at home and a line out to center field.
Sierra Tate led off the bottom of the fourth for the Lady Cherokees with a single and advanced to second base on interference by Sequoyah (2-0), then later scored on a double steal by hurdling over the Lady Chiefs’ catcher and touching home plate on the way down.
Tate’s run cut McMinn’s deficit to 2-1, but Maddie Atkins boomed a two-run homer over dead center to increase Sequoyah’s lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth. The Lady Cherokees got two singles in the sixth innings and one in the seventh but could not advance a runner past second base either of the last two innings.
“I really think we made that pitcher look a lot better than she was because we were kind of lackadaisical in the batter’s box, not aggressive like I like to be,” Rogers said. “Watching some good pitches go by, struck out looking a few times. One time is too many for me. There’s some things we’ve got to fix, but the good thing is, I always tell the girls you either win or you learn, and we’re learn a lot from this and we’re going to move on.”
Mercedes Brazzell recorded three strikeouts against seven hits and two earned runs in a pitching start that lasted until the fourth inning. McKenzie Wall finished the rest of the game, picking up three more strikeouts and surrendering four hits and two earned runs.
Tate cracked two hits and Reagan Wade, Brazzell and Madison Herd one each for McMinn.
McMinn returns to action 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater, then plays in the Tiger Classic on Friday and Saturday at Athens Regional Park.
