MARION, North Carolina — The Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team swept its Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series with Montreat College on the road Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs won 12-3 Friday, then 9-2 and 7-0 in Saturday’s doubleheader.
TWU (17-0) was tied 2-2 in Saturday’s first game heading into the ninth inning before pouring on seven runs.
Winning pitchers for Wesleyan (17-0) were Kobe Foster (five Ks), Jerod Meggs and Irving Martin. Bryce Giles homered Friday, Dan Fry cleared the fence for a grand slam in Saturday’s first game, and Gary Mattis Jr. drilled his 13th home run of the season in Saturday’s nightcap.
The Bulldogs remain on the road for their next five games, starting with a game 3 p.m. Wednesday at Martin Methodist.
