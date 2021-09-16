WALESKA, Georgia – The Tennessee Wesleyan soccer teams were swept Wednesday in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play at Reinhardt, with the women taking a 3-2 loss and the men falling 4-1.
In the women's game, Reinhardt scored two goals 18 seconds apart in the 15th minute. Marte Stokseth, with an assist from Malene Duus, put the Lady Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 AAC) on the board in the 16th minute, and Wesleyan trailed 2-1 at halftime. Reinhardt added a third goal in the 52nd minute. Jill De Waal, assisted by Cristina Escrig and Natalie Feaster, scored TWU's second goal, but the Lady Bulldogs could not finish the rally.
Reinhardt outshot the Lady Bulldogs 20-8 overall and 11-4 on goal and also amassed a 14-2 advantage on corner kicks.
In the men's game, Reinhardt, which received votes in the NAIA national poll, scored in the fifth and 17th minutes to lead 2-0 at halftime, then went up 3-0 in the 49th minute. Wynand Wessels scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (1-5-1, 0-2) in the 55th minute, but Reinhardt restored its three-goal margin with another in the 85th minute.
Reinhardt outshot the Bulldogs 13-6 overall and 8-4 on goal and also had an 8-1 advantage on corner kicks.
Both TWU soccer teams are back home Saturday against St. Andrews to continue AAC play. The men's game kicks off at noon and the women's game at 2:30 p.m.
