Calhoun split its home basketball games against Rogers Creek on Monday.
The Rogers Creek girls won 40-11. Lilly Sliger led the Lady Warriors with 19 points, and Mesha Burnstein scored 8. For the Lady Minks, Anna Lee McCay scored 4 points and Susanna Jones 3.
Calhoun won the boys' game 35-13. Landon Shirk led the Minks with 14 points, and Zachary Melton scored 9 points and Brody Croomes 7. For Rogers Creek, Dakota Thompson scored 9 points and Clay Pitcock and Elijah Thomas 2 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.