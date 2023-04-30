The bracket has been set, and the District 3-2A baseball tournament is right around the corner.
The tournament begins Wednesday, with the two play-in games at the higher seeds. No. 4 Meigs County is at home 6 p.m. Wednesday against No. 5 Tellico Plains, with the winner moving on to the double elimination part of the tournament and the loser’s season finished.
No. 3 Sweetwater hosts No. 6 Kingston in the other play-in game Wednesday.
McMinn Central High School will host the remainder of the tournament, starting Thursday. The Meigs-Tellico winner plays No. 1 Central 5 p.m. Thursday, while the Sweetwater-Kingston winner battles No. 2 Loudon in the 7:15 p.m. nightcap.
The winners’ bracket final between Thursday’s winners will take place 5 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the championship round and securing a berth in the Region 2-2A tournament. The elimination game between Thursday’s losers will play the 7:15 p.m. nightcap Friday.
If rain postpones action Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, then Saturday is a weather contingency day.
The tournament resumes with the losers’ bracket final 5 p.m. Monday, May 8, with the winner advancing to the title round and claiming the other region berth.
The championship round begins 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. If the team coming from the losers’ bracket wins that game, then another game follows at 7:15 p.m. to determine the district title.
