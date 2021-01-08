Tennessee Wesleyan’s men started the 2021 half of their basketball season with some fireworks after all their hard work.
Bryant Bernard led three double-digit scorers with 25 points, and the Bulldogs exploded to a 41-19 halftime lead and cruised to a 77-61 win over Bluefield on Thursday at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
TWU (7-3, 5-3 AAC) was playing its first game since Dec. 12, but it didn’t take long to get back in rhythm. The Bulldogs led from start to finish, and Bernard, Jonathan Webb and Marquice Fifield keyed an 11-0 run that swelled a 12-9 lead to 23-9 by the 10-minute mark of the first half.
“We didn’t do anything over Christmas break, and then our first game that we were expected to play got postponed, so it gave us a few more days,” said Bulldogs coach Ray Stone. “Basically, we focused on trying to get in shape. The guys were off for quite some time, and when we got in our main focus was trying to get our legs up under us and get in shape and get ready for tonight’s game.”
Bernard, who was 4-8 from 3-point range for the game, scored 18 of his points in the first half, with 12 of those coming during another 16-5 run to close the half. Elisha Mayberry also knocked down three field goals during that burst.
Bluefield never got closer than 15 points in the second half, and Wesleyan was still ahead 73-52 with 1:51 left.
Webb scored 19 points, including a 4-10 performance from behind the arc, and Mayberry ended up with 10 points off the bench. TWU shot 47 percent from the floor and held Bluefield to 36.5%.
Billy Balogun led TWU in rebounds with 10 to go along with his eight points, as Wesleyan built a 41-32 rebounding edge. And the Bulldogs also committed a season-low 11 turnovers – but nine of those came in the second half.
“That’s a common subject of conversation in practice, is making sure we take care of the basketball,” Stone said. “We had two turnovers at halftime, so we didn’t take care of the ball too well in the second half. There were a lot of unforced turnovers. I thought we got relaxed on the offensive end and tried to make the home-run play instead of making the traditional basketball play. But the guys are playing hard, so you’ve got to give a little bit.”
The Lady Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2) had only played two games before the New Year, both of those in November, and had been sidelined for nearly two whole months due to various COVID-19-related issues. And when they finally got started again, they dropped their first two games back in action, both on the road.
But on Thursday, back in James L. Robb Gymnasium, TWU scored the game’s first seven points and led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter. Bluefield started the second quarter on an 11-0 run, including two 3-pointers, and nudged ahead. Two Kaitlyn Strange triples at the end of the first half reversed a 28-26 deficit into a 32-28 halftime lead for the Lady Bulldogs.
“We got settled in a little bit offensively and defensively,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Jeff Rice. “We didn’t guard the three particularly well, but they shot it a little better than we expected. We expected more of them trying to drive the basketball and get to the rim, and they made a few more shots than we thought they would. So you’ve got to give them credit for that.”
Five different Lady Bulldogs — Hannah Cherry, Cambree Mayo, Jordan Wright, Alyson Crowder and Kathaleen Alomar — each hit a 3-pointer during their 15-2 run to close the third quarter with a 49-37 lead.
“We talked about that in practice (Wednesday), and we felt like we had to get some more out of everybody,” Rice said. “I don’t think anybody had played as well as they could’ve the last two games. But they played well. And I thought our bench came in and did a really good job.”
Wesleyan was able to keep its lead at eight points or more most of the fourth quarter, but Bluefield still stayed in striking distance with four 3-pointers in the period and four free throws in the last 3:14.
“We just didn’t do a good job of playing defense,” Rice said. “We started fouling and letting them score with the clock stopped. But we found a way to win, and when you haven’t won in two months — whether that was two games or 10 games — it seems like forever. So we’re very happy to get the win.”
Cherry led TWU with 11 points, and Wright and Ashley Baxter each contributed 10 points. Madison McClurg pulled down 14 rebounds, helping the Lady Bulldogs to a 32-30 rebounding edge, and Wright also dished five assists to lead the team in that category.
Both Wesleyan teams hit the road Saturday to Kentucky Christian, with the women tipping off at 2 p.m. and the men at 4.
