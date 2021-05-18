SPRING CITY – Ryan Tims of Georgetown drove the VEGA Corporation Longhorn to victory in the 25-lap Late Model Feature Race Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway.
Tims started third and got inside early on race leader Brad Berry of Rockledge, Ala. in the Berry Racing Special to take the lead coming off turn two.
The defending track Late Model Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR followed Tims past Berry to take over the second spot.
Berry dropped out of the race on lap nine while running fourth. Goodman put the pressure on Tims to challenge for the lead, but Tims was able to hang on to the point and take the victory.
Goodman had to settle for second, while Justin Cameron of Harrison finished third in the Cameron Racing Special and Zach Shannon of Wartburg in the Shannon and Sons Longhorn was fourth.
Jeremy Shannon of Wartburg rounded out the top five in the Shannon Racing Special.
There were 107 race cars in eight different divisions signed in the pit area for Fan Appreciation Night. Most of those race cars went to the front straightaway at intermission and the fans poured out of the grandstand for a meet and greet session.
Ethan Hunter of Harrison won the 15-lap Sportsman Feature Race in the Hunter Racing Special. David Doss of Cleveland was second in the Doss Racing Rocket and John Smith of Soddy Daisy took the third spot in the Chatt-Town Radiator GRT.
Joe Bray of New Tazewell finished fourth in the Bray Roofing Rocket and Bradley Goodman of Spring City rounded out the top five driving the Goody’s Power Sweeping Rocket.
Sean Truelove of Cleveland drove the Doss Racing Rocket to the win in the 15-lap Beginner Sportsman Feature Race followed by Tyler Jolley of Spring City in the Jolley Racing Special, David Peak of Evensville in the BS Welding Rayburn, Adam Bishop of Riceville in the Williams Concrete and Construction Warrior and Gary Levi of Cleveland in the Levi Racing Special in second through fifth respectively.
The 15-lap B-Hobby Feature Race was won by Johnny Hughes of Graysville in the Hughes Racing Special. Lamar Hughes of Soddy Daisy took the second spot in the Hughes Racing Special and David Beeler of Sevierville finished third driving the Kodak Tractor Camaro.
Bobby Davenport of Crossville was the winner in the 15-lap Thunder Feature Race in the Davenport Racing Camaro. Clayton Forsyth of Crossville was second in the Forsyth Motorsports Chevelle and Michael Jenkins of Loudon drove the Jenkins Racing Special to a third-place finish.
A field of 25 Front-Wheel-Drive Division race cars necessitated a pair of 15-lap Feature Races.
Jacob Sharp of Crossville drove to victory in the first Feature Race in the Sharp Race Cars Chevrolet, followed by Jack Gresham of Decatur driving the Gresham Racing Chevrolet and Michael Jones of Crossville in the Jones Racing Special.
Nathan Adams of Crossville won his third straight Front-Wheel-Drive Feature Race in the second Main Event driving the Adams Racing Chevrolet with Nick Adams of Crossville taking second in the Grave Digger Chevrolet HHR, and Billy Long of Niota finishing third in the Long’s Painting and Remodeling Chevrolet.
Cade Crutchfield of Flintstone, Ga. won the 15-lap Sharp Mini Late Model Feature Race with Randall Fly of Cookeville in the Fly Racing Special and Josh Holt of Sweetwater finishing second and third respectively.
Michael Fitzgerald of Dayton drove the Fitzgerald Racing Special to the win in the 15-lap, 4-Cylinder Feature Race followed by Walter Walsh of Claxton in the Walsh Racing Special and Jeremy Davis of Madisonville in the Davis Racing Special.
Mountain View Raceway returns to action next Saturday night with a Special Event featuring the Topless Outlaw Dirt Late Model Series and many of the top Dirt Late Model drivers in the Southeast battling it out on the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval for $3,000-to-win.
On Saturday at Mountain View Raceway, the Pit Gate opens at 3 p.m., and the Grandstand/Tier Parking Gates opens at 4 p.m. Pre-Race Technical Inspection and Registration will be from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the drivers meeting set for 5:45 p.m., and racing scheduled for 6 p.m.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City, TN 37381. For more information, call 423-507-2619 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com
Interested parties can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway
OFFICIAL RESULTS
LATE MODEL – 20 Laps: 1. Ryan Tims, Georgetown, TN; 2. Barry Goodman, Spring City, TN; 3. Justin Cameron, Harrison, TN; 4. Zach Shannon, Wartburg, TN; 5. Jeremy Shannon, Wartburg, TN; 6. Harley Maginness, Dayton, TN; 7. Christopher Peak, Evensville, TN; 8. Brad Berry, Rockledge, AL; 9. Tommy Miller, Soddy Daisy, TN DNS.
SPORTSMAN – 15 Laps: 1. Ethan Hunter, Harrison, TN; 2. David Doss, Cleveland, TN; 3. John Smith, Soddy Daisy, TN; 4. Joe Bray, New Tazewell, TN; 5. Bradley Goodman, Spring City, TN; 6. Chad Miller, Ooltewah, TN; 7. Corey Lawless, Dalton, GA; 8. Hunter Kerr, Maryville, TN; 9. Jeffrey Jackson, Ooltewah, TN; 10. Donnie Van Winkle, Soddy Daisy, TN; 11. Joey Standridge, Tellico Plains, TN; 12. Mike Bishop, Decatur, TN; 13. Chris Wood, Dalton, GA; 14. Bradley Douglas, Dayton, TN; 15. Bryan Cooper, Friendsville, TN; 16. Jeremy Hicks, Cleveland, TN; 17. Leighann Bivens, Madisonville, TN; 18. Zach Crager, Decatur, TN; 19. Chris Standridge, Maryville, TN; 20. Aaron Watson, Dayton, TN; 21. Tyler Dennis, Dayton, TN DNS; 22. Sylvan Schuette, Blairsville, GA DNS.
BEGINNER SPORTSMAN – 15 Laps: 1. Sean Truelove, Cleveland, TN; 2. Tyler Jolley, Spring City, TN; 3. David Peak, Evensville, TN; 4. Adam Bishop, Riceville, TN; 5. Gary Levi, Cleveland, TN; 6. Christian James, Soddy Daisy, TN; 7. Cody Youngblood, Rockwood, TN; 8. Jeremy Thurman, Rockwood, TN; 9. Eric Rossington, Gainesboro, TN; 10. John Allison Jr., Decatur, TN; 11. Joel Gordon, Chatsworth, GA; 12. Earl Jordan, Dayton, TN; 13. Tyler Loden, Spring City, TN; 14. Whitlee Lawless, Dalton, GA; 15. Josh Rogers, Dayton, TN.
B-HOBBY – 15 Laps: 1. Johnny Hughes, Graysville, TN; 2. Lamar Hughes, Soddy Daisy, TN; 3. David Beeler, Sevierville, TN; 4. Lloyd Singleton, Oliver Springs, TN; 5. James Smith, Dayton, TN; 6. Kenneth Daniels, Spring City, TN; 7. Jim Gilbert, Rossville, GA; 8. Casey Cash, Spring City, TN DNS; 9. Cody Moffett, Sweetwater, TN DNS.
THUNDER – 15 LAPS: 1. Bobby Davenport, Crossville, TN; 2. Clayton Forsyth, Crossville, TN; 3. Michael Jenkins, Loudon, TN; 4. T.J. Stafford, Knoxville, TN; 5. Jonathan Sims, Knoxville, TN; 6. Eric Honeycutt, Rockwood, TN; 7. Chris Williams, Soddy Daisy, TN; 8. Colby Yarger, Spring City, TN; 9. Scott Smith, Soddy Daisy, TN; 10. Jay Young, Crossville, TN DQ.
FRONT-WHEEL-DRIVE – Feature Race 1 – 15 Laps: 1. Jacob Sharp, Crossville, TN; 2. Jack Gresham, Decatur, TN; 3. Michael Jones, Crossville, TN; 4. Nate Ingham, Athens, TN; 5. Matthew Sullivan, Cookeville, TN; 6. Zack Ricker, Niota, TN; 7. Savanna Merriman, Maryville, TN; 8. Fabe Herbert, Crossville, TN; 9. Bryson Elliott, Knoxville, TN; 10. Samuel King, Decatur, TN; 11. Josh Alley, Decatur, TN; 12. Austin Guffey, Ten Mile, TN. Feature 2 – 15 Laps: 1. Nathan Adams, Crossville, TN; 2. Nick Adams, Crossville, TN; 3. Billy Long, Niota, TN; 4. Josh Scealf, Decatur, TN; 5. Dylan Robertson, Kingston, TN; 6. Steven Ellison, Rockwood, TN; 7. Jason Ketron, Kingsport, TN; 8. Shaun Massey, Athens, TN; 9. Dakota Leffew, Decatur, TN; 10. Jason Crowder, Loudon, TN; 11. William Beddingfield, Spring City, TN; 12. Krystin Webb, Spring City, TN; 13. Taylor Gregory, Decatur, TN DNS.
SHARP MINI LATE MODEL – 15 Laps: 1. Cade Crutchfield, Flintstone, GA; 2. Randall Fly, Cookeville, TN; 3. Josh Holt, Sweetwater, TN; 4. Heth Seaton, Greenville, TN; 5. Jack Orr, Greenville, TN; 6. Terry Calhoun, Toccoa, GA; 7. Ethan McCarter, Dandridge, TN; 8. Nicholas Chaffin, Harriman, TN; 9. Adam Engel, Knoxville, TN DNS; 10. Nathan Ingram, Bloodmoir, TN DNS.
4-CYLINDER – 15 Laps: 1. Michael Fitzgerald, Dayton, TN; 2. Dustin Pueirtt, Decatur, TN; 3. Walter Walsh, Claxton, TN; 4. Jeremy Davis, Madisonville, TN; 5. Bradley Frost, Harriman, TN; 6. Joey Harmon, Evensville, TN; 7. James Frost, Harriman, TN
