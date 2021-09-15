GOODLETSVILLE — John Houk won the individual medal with a 10-under-par 134, and the Tennessee Wesleyan men's golf team won the Music City Invitational with a two-day 5-under-par total of 571 on Monday and Tuesday at Twelve Stones Golf Club.
TWU finished with a three-stroke lead over second-place Tennessee Southern. Houk, a former McMinn Central standout, finished with a five-stroke cushion over the second-place individual, shooting a 66 Monday and 68 Tuesday.
Dodj Watson, who had previously starred at McMinn County, was fifth with a 3-under-par 141, shooting 69 Monday and 72 Tuesday. Watson received all-tournament honors.
Bradley Dunkle, another Central graduate, was tied for 11th with 148 (71-77). Freshman Josh Loveday, also a Central alum, was tied 28th with a 156 (76-80). Joe Britton rounded out the scoring for Wesleyan with a 155 (83-72), good for a tie for 25th individually.
