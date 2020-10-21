Riceville swept its season-opening basketball games against Niota on Tuesday.
The Riceville girls won 49-6, led by Hannah Clark with 18 points. Ellie Whaley scored 12 points and Kyra Watson 9. For Niota, Lillie Beth White, Sydney Bible and McKensi Cunningham scored 2 points each.
Riceville's boys won 78-14, led by Will Benton with 18 points, Brady Mullins 11, Dane Pennington 11 and Jacques Williams 10. For Niota, Heath Ferry scored 6 points and Issac Hennessy and Cardin Melton 3 each.
