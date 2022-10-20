For the first time in three years, it was time to play some tennis for a good cause in Athens.
After a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the United Way Fall Ball Tennis Tournament returned to action for 2022 on Sept. 24 and 25 at the Bowling/Coe Tennis Complex at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
The 16th running of the tournament featured 56 tennis players from area and surrounding high schools, colleges and cities. All proceeds from the tournament, including player fees and sponsorships, went to the United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties. Tennis balls, trophies, prizes, tents and T-shirts were donated by local merchants.
Over the previous 15 years, the Fall Ball tournament has raised more than $70,000 for the United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties.
Tucker Monroe and Ethan Jones, both from McMinn County High School, won the Boys’ High School Division. Kylee Hockman and Elena Kurowski, both from McMinn, won the Girls’ High School Division.
Luis Rosselot and Yanael Lundquist, both from Tennessee Wesleyan, won the Men’s College Division. Honoka Tsuji, from TWU, and Ensley Collins, of Cleveland, won the Women’s College Division.
Complete results were as follows:
Boys’ High School Division
• First round: Tucker Monroe/Ethan Jones bye. Britton Carter/Parker White defeated Khade Parkinson/Matthew Woods 6-3, 6-2. John Peacock/Andrew Brown defeated Brett Hurst/Garrett Hurst 6-0, 3-6 (10-7). Chris Plaster/Easton Meadows bye.
• Consolation finals: Brett Hurst/Garrett Hurst defeated Parkinson/Woods 6-3, 4-6 (10-1).
• Semifinals: Monroe/Jones defeated Carter/White 6-4, 6-2. Peacock/Brown defeated Plaster/Meadows 6-3, 6-4.
• Championship: Monroe/Jones defeated Peacock/Brown 6-3, 6-4. All four championship match players are teammates at McMinn.
Girls’ High School Division
• First round: Elena Kurowski/Kylee Hockman bye. Macy Bunch/Conley Irwin defeated Madi Bean/Maggie Peterson 6-4, 6-1. Callie Pierce/Leah Watson won by default over Hannah Clark/Madison McDonald. Audrey Keenan/Kyndall Randolph bye.
• Semifinals: Kurowski/Hockman, from McMinn, defeated Bunch/Irwin, from Meigs County, 6-0, 6-0. Pierce/Watson won by default over Keenan/Randolph.
• Championship: Kurowski/Hockman won by default over Pierce/Watson, from Walker Valley.
Men’s College Division
• First round: Oscar Gabriel Ortiz/Clay Zyerveld bye. Octavio Vulpi/Hunter Watson defeated Vincente Rivas/Tomas Cabillana 6-4, 4-6 (13-11). Francisco Lanusse/Ethan Burgan defeated Rubin Busch/Chris Culberson 7-6, 6-2. Adam Pessi/Alex Santibanez defeated Jesus Ferendes/Mike Forrest 6-2, 7-6. Patricio Gallegos/Larry Cornett defeated Poncho Gallardo/Chuck Pope 6-4, 6-4. Sabi Roi/Flavio Kaneko defeated German Del Canto/Tony Johnson 6-4, 6-1. Luis Rosselot/Yanael Lundquist defeated Pedro Bosio/Lucas Frink 6-2, 6-4. Nicolas Cortez Campos/Rick Ray bye.
• Consolation semifinals: Rivas/Cabillana defeated Del Canto/Johnson 4-6, 6-4 (10-5). Busch/Culberson defeated Ferendes/Forrest 8-3.
• Consolation finals: Rivas/Cabillana defeated Busch/Culberson 6-2, 6-4.
• Quarterfinals: Volpi/Watson defeated Ortiz/Zyerveld 6-4, 7-6. Lanusse/Burgan defeated Pessi/Santibanez 6-1, 6-4. Roi/Kaneko defeated Gallegos/Cornett 6-2 with an incomplete second set. Rosselot/Lundquist defeated Campos/Ray 6-2, 6-4.
• Semifinals: Lanusse/Burgan won by injury default over Volpi/Watson. Rosselot/Lundquist defeated Roi/Kaneko 6-2, 6-4.
• Championship: Rosselot/Lundquist defeated Lanusse/Burgan 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s College Division
• First round: Mercedes Chasset/Raquel Canadas defeated Natacha Mesa/Laura Ketcham 6-0, 6-1. Honoka Tsuji/Ensley Collins defeated Chen Chen Liao/Carley Horning 6-0, 6-1.
• Consolation finals: Mesa/Ketcham defeated Liao/Horning 6-1, 6-2.
• Championship: Tsuji/Collins defeated Chasset/Canadas 5-7, 6-2 (10-8).
