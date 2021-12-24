SPARTA - McMinn Central continued its good run with a 67-60 victory over TN Heat on Wednesday in the Sonic Shootout at White County High School.
The Chargers trailed at the end of the first three quarters, but pulled out the win by outscoring TN Heat 24-9 in the final period.
“We really locked them down on defense,” Charger Coach Daniel Curtis said. “(Darius) Carden came on strong in the second half and Carter Henderson played well. But our defense was the difference in the game. Your defense can help your offense and it did today.”
Also helping the Chargers was only turning the ball over 11 times. Central averages 22 turnovers a game.
“I can live with 11,” Curtis said. “I’d rather have it in single digits, but I’ll take 11.”
Carden and Henderson were both named to the All-Tournament Team.
Central won despite having four players out of its 10-man rotation missing because of sickness.
The Chargers have won four out of the last six games. They are hoping to continue that success in the Harriman Christmas Classic next week at Harriman Middle School.
Central will face Wartburg on Tuesday and then Harriman on Wednesday.
Chargers 67, TN Heat 60
The Chargers got off to a bit of a slow start, though Will Cooper didn’t with a pair of first quarter three poiners. Carden added five points.
Central went to the second period trailing 20-13. Cooper continued his strong play with nine points in the second. Also scoring for Central were Jyrel Arnwine, Bay Harbison, Carden and Henderson.
The Chargers outscored TN Heat 21-17 in the second and went to halftime behind 37-34.
The third quarter was not a good quarter for Central as it was outscored 14-9. Carden had seven of those nine points.
Central went to the fourth quarter behind 51-43, but the Chargers took charge from there.
Arnwine put up nine points in the fourth, Carden had six and Henderson and Cooper each had five.
While Cental’s offense came alive in the fourth, the defense stifled TN Heat, which made only three field goals along with three free throws.
The decisive fourth quarter ended with the Chargers ahead 67-60.
Carden led the Charges with 21 points. He didn’t have a huge quarter, but was steady throughout the game with at least two buckets in each quarter.
Cooper also found the bottom of the net with 19 points, mostly off five three-pointers. Arnwine finished with 14 points and Henderson added 11.
