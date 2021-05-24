DUNLAP — Missed opportunities and a controversial call ended Meigs County’s softball season on Friday.
The Lady Tigers fell 4-0 at Sequatchie County in Friday’s substate contest. Meigs had just as many hits as the Lady Indians and held Sequatchie’s powerful offense to just four runs, but a three-error inning and the inability to get the big hit with runners on proved costly.
“We had our chances,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “We didn’t play intimidated. I was a little worried about them being a little intimidated because of (Sequatchie’s) reputation. I think that call in the second inning hurt us. But we hung in there and even in defeat we gave them a battle. I’m proud of them.”
Davis praised Meigs pitcher Lainey Fitzgerald for her performance. Sequatchie had come into the game with almost 60 home runs on the season.
The most the Lady Indians got against Fitzgerald was a double off the wall and two of the four runs she gave up were unearned.
“She kept us in the game,” Davis said. “She pitched maybe her best game against what is probably the best team we have faced this year.”
The Lady Tigers finished the season at 20-11. They were the District 5-AA champions and the Region 3-AA runners-up.
Davis said the Lady Tigers have nothing to hang their head about after having a championship season.
“If you had told me before the season started that we would be playing in the substate I would never have believed you,” Davis said. “Even after the final regular season game against McMinn, where we didn’t play well and had no enthusiasm, and you said we were going to be district champions I wouldn’t have believed you.
“That’s a credit to the girls for getting it together and playing really good softball.”
The Lady Tigers say goodbye to a very accomplished class of seven seniors.
“They have had an unbelievable four years,” Davis said. “They won the state (softball) title as freshmen. They didn’t play a lot, but saw what it took. They were in four substates in basketball and a state tournament. They went to the state tournament in volleyball, they started that program.
“On top of that they are really good people and finished atop their class academically.”
Sequatchie took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-RBI double.
The Lady Tigers had a chance to get one of those runs back in the second inning, but a controversial call took that chance away.
Anna Crowder led off the inning by drawing a walk and later reached second on a passed ball. One out later Kennedy Majors singled and Crowder was called out at the plate.
Meigs argued that Sequatchie’s catcher was blocking the plate, but the call stood and the score remained 2-0 after the next batter struck out.
Sequatchie had a runner on base in the bottom half of the second, but a double play involving shortstop Crowder and first baseman Carlee McLemore ended the inning.
Jacelyn Stone drew a walk in the top of the third and reached second on a passed ball, but Meigs couldn’t get her home after the batter was out on a foul tip, another call that Meigs thought was a mistake.
Both pitchers dominated the next few innings until Meigs threatened in the fifth.
Fitzgerald and Sierra Howard both singled with one out. Later, with two outs and runners on second and third, Meigs had a chance to tie the game, but the next better grounded out.
The bottom half of the fifth was especially costly for Meigs. The inning started with a Meigs error and, one out later, the next batter singled, putting runners on first and third.
Two more Meigs errors scored both those runners to make it 4-0.
Meigs tried to rally in the seventh. Toryn Lawson singled and two outs later Stone singled. But a ground ball ended the game and the season for the Lady Tigers.
Both teams finished with six hits. Majors was the only Lady Tiger with two hits while Stone, Lawson, Fitzgerald and Howard each had one.
Stone, McLemore and Crowder each walked once.
Fitzgerald gave up four runs on six hits in six innings, but only two of those runs were earned as Meigs made three errors in the fifth inning. She struck out six and walked none.
