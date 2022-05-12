The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced registration is now open for the Friendly City Co-Ed Adult Softball League for team registration and free agents, for individuals 16 and older, now through June 6. The cost is $400 per team and $30 per free agent.
Games will be played Tuesdays, at 6:30 and 8 p.m., from June 14 to Aug. 2, at Athens Regional Park.
Free agents will be assigned to teams at the close of the registration period. There is a maximum of 30 active players per roster and teams must have a minimum of three players of the opposite sex playing the field and batting. The deadline for registration is Monday, June 6, and a team managers meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7.
“Bringing back our Adult Softball league last year was one of the highlights of 2021. We had 12 teams register and over 230 participants play in last season’s league, and we are expecting an even better turnout this year. I have heard such excitement from returning players and new faces alike,” said Assistant Program Coordinator, Derek Phillips.
For more information or to register, visit the Athens Parks and Recreation Department at 815 N. Jackson Street or call the office at 744-2704 EXT 3. Those interested can also email recreation@athenstn.gov for more information.
