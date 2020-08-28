The Athens City Middle School tennis teams were swept by Cleveland Middle on Thursday. The girls were edged out 5-4, while the boys fell 9-0.
For the ACMS girls, Mina Kurowski and Sophie O'Donnell won singles by forfeit. Maggie Peterson and Madison McDonald won their doubles match 8-8 (7-5 tiebreak), and O'Donnell and Kenadie Miracle won by forfeit.
Peterson lost her singles match 8-8 (8-6 tiebreak), and McDonald lost 8-0, Madi Bean 8-1 and Miracle 8-0.
For the boys, Denney McPhail lost singles 8-2, Trevor Currier 8-2, Brayden Medrano 8-0, David Puchalski 8-0, Landon Clontz 8-0 and Damien Buchanan 8-0. McPhail and Medrano lost doubles 8-2, Currier and Puchalski 8-1 and Clontz and Grayson Coombs 8-0.
