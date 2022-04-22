ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central followed up Wednesday's victory with its second straight non-district win Thursday at home, defeating Greenback 16-9 by out-hitting the Cherokees 12-6 and overcoming seven errors.
Greenback scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but Central answered with two in the bottom of the first and then surged ahead with a six-run second inning.
The Chargers (6-12) plated two more in the fourth and fifth innings each, increasing their lead to 12-5. Greenback rallied within 12-9 after a four-run sixth inning, but Central answered with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to restore a seven-run margin.
Zak Derrick got the win after his 5 1/3-inning start at pitcher. Alex Ring pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Silas Ward led with four RBIs, hitting 2-4 with a double and a triple. Ring knocked three RBIs, hitting 3-4 with a double, and Austin Summey also doubled in his batting performance of 3-4 and two RBIs.
Ayden Plemons, Josyah Farner, Derrick and A.J. Hall each got one RBI. McCain Baker hit 2-5, Derrick 1-2 and Gabe Masingale 1-1.
The Chargers conclude their three-game homestand noon Saturday against Alcoa.
