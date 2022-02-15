CHARLESTON — Kyle Cooley is now in rare company among McMinn County wrestlers, and it barely took him more than three minutes total on the mat Saturday.
Performing at a level reflective of his No. 1 state ranking in the 182-pound weight class, the Cherokees senior won twice by pin in the Region 3-AA tournament at Walker Valley High School, wrapping up his second consecutive region championship.
Cooley became just the third wrestler in McMinn program history to win two region titles. The other two are Ira Gillis in 1979 and 1980 and Shazzon Bradley in 1987 and 1988. And Cooley’s ultimate goal is to join Bradley as just the second state championship wrestler from McMinn — which, as the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class, he will be a favorite to do.
“It makes me feel pretty good (to repeat as region champion) as I’m getting ready for state and hoping for the best,” said Cooley, who is 36-1 on the season. “I guess there’s a little bit of pressure because I know everybody is going to be gunning for me since I’m No. 1. But other than that I feel pretty good. Just keep training and just keep my mind right, and I should be all right.”
Cooley pinned Howard’s JaCaris Clay in 1:15 in the semifinals, then took 1:53 to subdue Bradley Central’s Jake Fox in the 182-pound title match. In both matches, Cooley executed his blast double — wrapping his arms around both his opponents’ legs — for takedowns that allowed him to take control.
“He’s worked extremely hard in the offseason,” said McMinn head coach Matt Rabine. “He works hard both on the mat and off, and it’s starting to show. His hard work is paying off.”
The work Cooley has put into this season has included some help from his father and brother.
“I’ve been wrestling with my dad and my brother a lot recently, that’s been a big part of it,” Cooley said. “And I’m looking for the next big thing.”
Saturday was a productive showing for McMinn wrestling, with five wrestlers finishing in the top four of their respective weight classes and advancing to the Class AA sectional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro.
Joining Cooley at the sectional tournament are Joseph Douglas at 113 pounds, Tres Schuft at 145, Jorden Wright at 160 and Jackson Boggess at 175. The top four finishers in each weight class at the sectional would then advance to the state tournament in Franklin, which starts Thursday, Feb. 24.
“I’m very, very happy and very pleased with everything,” Rabine said. “We worked extremely hard for this, and we’ll see how it goes next week. We’ve got to work even harder this coming week.”
Wright won his third-place match against Rhea County’s Jason Johnson, rallying from an 11-9 deficit with five points in the last 22 seconds to win a 14-11 decision. Wright evened the scored with a two-point near fall, then secured a three-point near fall to win as time was expiring in the third round.
“It was a tough one, and it came down to the last few seconds, so we’re very, very proud of that,” Rabine said of Wright’s match.
Douglas, Schuft and Boggess finished in fourth place in their respective weight classes. Douglas pinned Howard’s Seth Harrell in 2:01 in the consolation semifinals to get to the finals, where he lost by pin to Eric Galvez of Rhea County.
Schuft was already in the sectional, with only four wrestlers in his weight class, and he lost by pin to eventual champion Luke Belcher of Bradley in the semifinals, then was edged out in a 3-2 decision in the third-place match by Walker Valley’s David Cantrell.
Boggess won his first match by pin in 5:41 over Walker Valley’s Caden Decker, then lost a 5-4 decision to eventual champion Jax Ernest of Cleveland in the semifinals. Boggess clinched his spot in the sectional with a quick 29-second pin of Ooltewah’s Spencer Haley, then lost by pin in 4:24 to Bradley’s Francisco Molina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.