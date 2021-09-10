After a 38-year stint at the helm of Powell Valley, Phil Robbins retired from coaching but couldn’t leave football. In 2011 he accepted a position at the University of Virginia-Wise, 18 miles away from Big Stone Gap. Here he joined the football staff securing equipment and was in charge of the budget. The head football coach had a son that played for Phil in high school.
“In 2015 there was a coaching change and instead of leaving, I became chief of staff. I arrange all the travel for the football team, do the budget every year and I have ordered every piece of equipment that they use. And I’m still doing it. This has kept me involved in football. People there tell me what they need and I do it every day.”
Phil and his wife, Patty, have three sons. The first two, Andy and Wes, were adopted. Andy was All-State at Powell Valley in football. He also played basketball and tennis. He is now a corrections officer at Wallands Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap. Wes was also All-State in football at Powell Valley while also wrestling and running track. He is a businessman in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Then the baby came along, somewhat unexpectedly, Brad. He was All-State in both baseball and football at Powell Valley. He amassed 3,000 yards passing in his senior year. He also played basketball. He was a first baseman in baseball and a quarterback in football and was the punter. After high school Brad attended the University of Virginia-Wise and played football and baseball. He was named All-Conference in football as a quarterback in 2010 after throwing for over 3,000 yards. He was the last quarterback from Wise to be named. In baseball, he was an All-American and had an opportunity to be drafted but he wanted to coach. He is currently at North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina, serving as the Offensive Coordinator and quarterback coach for the football team.
Phil has four grandchildren, including three from Wes. One of Wes’s daughters is a cheerleader at Cleveland High, another is a member of an elite travel soccer team as well as the CHS team and a son who “plays them all.” Andy contributed a daughter who in turn has given Phil and Patty two great grandchildren and he inherited a daughter in his second marriage that provides two more great grandchildren.
Mrs. Robbins (Patty) has been around for Phil’s entire career. Patty was a high school cheerleader and a cheerleader at Emory & Henry where she caught his eye. She now enjoys spending time in her “she shed” at their home after being the “director of football operations for 54 years”.
It was a complete joy spending time on the phone with this guy whose recall is unbelievable. He told stories of his time in Athens, living in the Trinity parsonage and walking over to the baseball field at Wesleyan which was across the street from James L. Robb gymnasium at the time. He saw Buddy Liner practicing the American Legion team that featured Randall Kyker on the mound. He recalls his younger brother, David, being close friends with Jimmy Simmons and Larry Pratt when in Athens. He remembers the parsonage being moved to accommodate construction of an educational building at Trinity and the house being moved to the Wesleyan campus requiring the family to move to Crestway Drive.
All my life I’ve heard the story of the 1961 McMinn County High School football team and I finally got to meet the quarterback in 2013 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Talking to this gentleman on the phone gives you no indication of his age. He is quick on his feet, with no sense of forgetfulness. He has a remarkable ability to remember names. A trait that he says he inherited from his pastor father.
“My dad always said if he didn’t know the names of his parishioners in a new church by the second Sunday, he wasn’t doing his job.”
That’s amazing to me. Having spent his entire adult life in Virginia he is entrenched in the community where he enjoys the Arts Community and speaks fervently about their parks and Rails to Trails. Phil Robbins has had a wonderful career and I regret that I was unable to interview him in Kingsport last November. But this spry senior citizen is seemingly far from through with life and those around him are better off for it.
