In addition to being a critical Region 4-5A win, McMinn County’s triumph last week at Walker Valley may have also been good preparation for a challenging Homecoming game this week.
Loudon will come into Cherokee Stadium for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday bearing the No. 2 ranking in Class 3A, according to The Associated Press state rankings, and an 8-0 record. And much like the Mustangs, the Redskins love to put the ball in the air and are good at it.
“They get in a lot of empty sets and throw the ball around a lot, and playing Walker Valley obviously got us in some different things to get ready and prepare for that,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “So we’ve kind of had a week to prepare.”
Cagle mentioned that Loudon may be even more multiple on offense than Walker Valley was.
“They give you more looks,” Cagle said. “They’ve got tight end wing sets, they’ve got over sets, they’ve got empty sets, they’ve got empty with H-backs, empty with all receivers. They just give you a whole lot of different things to prepare for.”
In the first half Friday at Walker Valley, McMinn (5-3) left receivers wide open a few times, with one of those instances leading to a 25-yard touchdown against it. But the Cherokees largely corrected that in a second half they had held the Mustangs scoreless until a meaningless touchdown in the last minute.
Obviously, Cagle would like to see the Tribe’s defense play like it did in the second half last week from the start this Friday.
“Like Friday, we were having trouble against a couple of sets fundamentally,” Cagle said. “It wasn’t anything we shouldn’t be able to cover, so if we can get our fundamentals right, I feel confident on everything that we do, except that when it gets down to it, it’s player versus player, who the better one is. But as far as the scheme of what we do, if we’re fundamentally sound, it will give us a lot better chance to at least be in the right spot to make a play.”
Leading Loudon on offense is quarterback Keaton Harig, the son of Redskins head coach Jeff Harig. Keaton Harig, a senior, holds several passing records at Loudon, including the program’s single-game yardage mark and the top two single-season passing yardage figures.
This year so far, Harig has passed for 2,122 yards. And it’s not just his arm that’s deadly, either. Cagle compared his game to that of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a Heisman Trophy favorite who torched Tennessee for nearly 200 yards rushing in the Vols’ loss Saturday.
“What scares me to death is, I watched that UT game on Saturday and I watched that quarterback drop back to pass, they covered everybody, and he took off running,” Cagle said. “And that’s probably as scary as any of it, is that quarterback running the ball all over the place after we’ve covered everyone.”
Defensively, Loudon is a base 3-4 defense with two high safeties, but sometimes the Redskins will roll into a four man front. Cagle noted the strength of the Loudon defense is the linebackers.
“They’re physical, they play hard, they’re good-size kids and good athletes at the linebacker position,” Cagle said.
Loudon has not been challenged much this fall, with 13 points its closest margin of victory. The Redskins have averaged 40 points per game this season while holding opponents to an average of 15.6.
“They’re 8-0, and they’ve really not been in a game that’s come down to the wire,” Cagle said. “They’re beating people to death. They’ve done what they’ve needed to do, and that’s what I tell our kids. You can’t do anything about your schedule, you’ve just got to beat everybody that’s on it and do what you can, and that’s what they’ve done, and they deserve every bit of (the No. 2 ranking).”
So the Cherokees will aim to be the first team this year to make Loudon play a four-quarter game, where they believe they can win it. One thing McMinn will not want to do is turn the ball over four times in the first half like it did at Walker Valley.
“So we have to take care of the football this game,” Cagle said. “We have to be fundamentally sound on defense. If we take care of the football and be fundamentally sound on defense, we should have a chance to win the game.”
