The No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team swept No. 12 Indiana Tech in a series played Saturday and Sunday at Bicentennial Park. The Bulldogs won Saturday's doubleheader 7-1 an 17-0, then finished the series Sunday holding on for a 4-1 victory.
Wesleyan hit five home runs over the weekend, with Gary Mattis hitting one each in Saturday's nightcap and Sunday's game, Zach Hogueisson belting one in Saturday's opener and Carson Ford and Jimmy Smyth hitting one each in Saturday's second game. Mattis tallied seven RBIs over the weekend, including three on Sunday.
Irving Martin (7 K, 2 H, 1 ER, 6 1/3 innings), Kobe Foster (8 K, 1 H, 0 ER, 6 innings) and Chris Koeiman (6 K, 3 H, 1 ER, 7 innings) were the winning pitchers.
TWU (9-0) plays its next game 3 p.m. Wednesday at No. 3 Georgia Gwinnett College, then begins Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play 2 p.m. Friday at home in its first of three games against Reinhardt.
