The 2023 slate for the Tennessee Wesleyan baseball program was announced by head coach Billy Berry on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The schedule features 50 games, including six opponents who are ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Preseason Poll. The 2022 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series semifinalists will face two other teams who advanced to the World Series, along with six teams who qualified for the NAIA Baseball Championship Opening Round in 2022.
TWU plays their first 15 games to open the 2023 season at Athens Insurance Stadium. The season begins with back-to-back doubleheaders against Saint Xavier University on February 3 and 4. The following week, the Bulldogs play a three-game series against the University of Northwestern Ohio, an NAIA Opening Round Qualifier, and the No. 22 team in the preseason poll, on Feb. 11 and 12. The defending Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Regular Season and Tournament Champions open conference play on Feb. 17-18 against Truett McConnell.
After a non-conference home game against Cumberland University on Feb. 22, Tennessee Wesleyan plays an AAC series against Columbia International University on Feb. 24 and 25. The final game of the month sees No. 7 and World Series Qualifier Georgia Gwinnett College come to Athens on Feb. 28.
The first six games of March see the Bulldogs on the road. TWU faces receiving-votes Milligan University in a conference series March 3-4. The team then travels to Shreveport, Louisiana for a three-game trip. The team will play two games on March 7, one against Texas A&M University Texarkana and the second against No. 4 and fellow World Series semifinalist Louisana State University Shreveport. The time in Shreveport ends on March 8 with a second contest against LSU Shreveport.
The team returns to Athens for a three-game AAC series against Kentucky Christian University on March 10-11 and then faces rival Bryan College, an NAIA Opening Round qualifier, on March 15 in a non-conference game. Another notable portion of the schedule takes the team to Lawrenceville, Ga., for back-to-back dates at No. 7 Georgia Gwinnett College on March 17 and 18. The final home games in March take place on the 24th and 25th against conference opponent Johnson University and March 28 against No. 15 University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA Opening Round qualifier.
The team ends March and opens April with eight consecutive road games. Included in that eight-game trip is a second contest against No. 15 University of the Cumberlands on April 5. The final home games of the regular season for Tennessee Wesleyan are set for April 14 and 15 against AAC foe No. 20 Reinhardt University, one of the other teams who qualified for the NAIA Opening Round. The team plays their final two AAC series on the road, with the regular season ending on the road for the Bulldogs on April 28.
