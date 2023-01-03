The Tennessee Wesleyan basketball teams started the 2023 half of their seasons on a winning note against their Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) visitors.
The Lady Bulldogs began the evening Tuesday at James L. Robb Gymnasium with a 66-40 pasting of Montreat College, and the Bulldogs followed up by outlasting Montreat in overtime for a 75-68 victory.
TWU’s women jumped ahead 27-12 after one quarter and extended their lead to 37-16 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs (8-4, 6-4 AAC) shot 43.8% from the floor while holding Montreat to 25.9% field goal shooting. TWU also scored 21 points off 19 Montreat turnovers.
Jordan Wright led three double-figure scorers for Wesleyan’s women with 15 points. Anna Crowder and Jacelyn Stone each scored 10 points, with Crowder also pulling a team-high seven rebounds. Cambree Mayo led the lady Bulldogs in steals with five and also scored nine points.
The TWU men trailed 29-26 at halftime, fell behind 36-26 early in the second half and did not take a lead in the second half until 2:08 left in regulation when a Ray Tyler 3-pointer put them ahead 59-58. Peyton West put the Bulldogs ahead again 61-59 with two free throws with 1:20 left in regulation, but Montreat made a layup with 16 seconds left to force overtime.
Elisha Mayberry sank a 3-pointer 29 seconds into the extra period to put TWU ahead to stay. Ty Patterson followed with a three, and Mayberry, Patterson and West closed out the win for the Bulldogs (9-2, 8-2) from the foul line.
Tyler led the Bulldogs with 22 points, and Mayberry notched a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Patterson scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Kobe Pride also scored 13 while pulling eight boards.
Both TWU basketball teams are back in action Thursday at home against Johnson University in AAC play, with the women tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.