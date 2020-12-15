The Cherokees had been in this position before – letting a lead slip away in the fourth quarter after being in control for most of the game.
But this time, the McMinn County boys had a winning answer.
White County’s 14-2 run had reversed an 11-point Tribe lead into a 52-51 deficit with just over a minute left, but Ty Runyan seized back the lead for the Cherokees with a drive to the hoop for a layup with 40 seconds left, McMinn forced a travel from the Warriors on the other end, and Runyan drew a foul and sank both shots of the ensuing 1-and-1.
Ole Miss signee Grant Slatten got a putback of his teammate’s missed 3-pointer to cut the Tribe’s lead to a point. Andrew Beavers received the inbounds pass successfully but missed the front end of his 1-and-1 with 3.2 seconds left.
But the Cherokees got enough of a hand on the ball after the rebound to force a scramble that left the Warriors enough time only for a desperation heave from behind the halfcourt line that was well off the mark, which sealed the 55-54 win for the Tribe on Monday at McMinn County High School.
“I’m really proud of them, because we didn’t really handle the ball all that great,” said Cherokees coach Ed Clendenen. “We didn’t shoot it all that great. We still turned it over way too many times. But we showed a lot of heart and a lot of guts tonight and found a way to squeeze out a way. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty, but it’s one of those that’s going to pay dividends down the road.”
It was the type of game the Cherokees (4-3) had failed to finish a little more than two weeks ago in a Thanksgiving weekend loss to Livingston Academy, a game they had led until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. McMinn was coming off another close call Friday in a win over Walker Valley, in which the Tribe also had to hold off a late rally, though in that game it didn’t actually give up the lead in the fourth quarter.
But on Monday, the Tribe showed it could respond even when falling behind late against its opponent from Region 3-AAA’s opposite District 6-AAA – an opponent with an SEC signee on the roster, at that.
“We were able to come back, and we probably couldn’t have done that two weeks ago,” Clendenen said. “So that’s a sign that we’re growing a little bit.”
For the Lady Cherokees, on the other hand, Monday was a humbling experience. White County engineered a 25-9 third quarter to hand McMinn a 73-51 loss, ending the Lady Tribe’s two-game winning streak.
But according to coach Tim McPhail, the problems for the Lady Cherokees (3-6) on Monday were evident well before the Warriorettes’ third-quarter knock-out punch.
“It was a carryover of things were weren’t doing right in the first half,” McPhail said. “We weren’t getting back in transition on defense. We were giving up way too many easy layups. And then awareness of where their shooters were. We were leaving shooters wide open. And when you’re playing a team like White County, you can’t do those things and expect to beat them.”
McMinn's games scheduled for Tuesday at Alcoa were canceled, due to COVID-19-related issues at Alcoa. The McMinn boys are scheduled to return to action 7 p.m. Friday at home against Montgomery Bell Academy, and both McMinn teams are still scheduled to participate in the Mistletoe Madness tournament starting on Monday at North Murray High School in Georgia.
CHEROKEES 55, WARRIORS 54: McMinn forced eight turnovers from White (7-2) in a defensive first quarter. The Tribe shot just 4-12 from the floor in the opening frame, but still led 10-7 at the end of it.
Runyan, Beavers, Davion Evans, and Jalan James combined for five 3-pointers in a second quarter the Cherokees led as much as 12 points. Slatten scored nine in the quarter, including a dunk for a three-point play, that kept the Warriors in sight. McMinn led 31-22 at halftime.
Behind Slatten and Kade Clark, White got as close as 38-36, but Evans bombed a trey and then went coast-to-coast for a layup to score the third quarter’s last five points for the Tribe and put it ahead 43-36 entering the fourth.
McMinn increased its lead to 49-38 after a Beavers jumper, but Slatten’s 3-pointer answered to start the Warriors’ 14-2 run. Slatten was a perfect 4-4 on two trips to the line during the sport, and Tanner Paul scored seven more points over the stretch. Paul finished off two straight inside buckets off Slatten assists, the last one for a three-point play that put White ahead 52-51 with 1:02 left.
But that was enough time for Runyan to answer with the most critical four points of his team-high 14-point performance, and for the Cherokees to take back the lead and win.
“We really executed to get him (Runyan) posted up right there,” Clendenen said. “And that’s a sign that we’re learning, that we can take it from the sideline and put it into the floor right there off of that play.”
Runyan also snagged four rebounds for the game. Evans finished with 12 points, five assists and four steals for the Tribe, and Beavers tallied 11 points and two steals.
Slatten finished with a game-high 30 points for White, but Clendenen appreciated McMinn’s defensive efforts in making sure the future Rebel had to earn that total.
“We had one-day prep, and they did a heck of a job in that box-and-one,” Clendenen said. “I know (Slatten) scored 30, but he worked for every one of them. He’s a heck of a player. And I’m just really proud of them tonight.”
WARRIORETTES 73, LADY CHEROKEES 51: McMinn started hot with Peytyn Oliver sinking two 3-pointers and Brooklyn Stinnett another. The Lady Tribe led 13-10, but the second three of the quarter for White’s Gracie Dodgen, an MTSU signee, sparked an 11-2 Warriorette run that left McMinn trailing 21-15 at the end of the period.
The Lady Cherokees committed seven turnovers in the second quarter and 12 in the first half, but Oliver’s third triple, four points each from Jada Mack and Addie Smith and a defense that forced White into 4-16 field goal shooting in that quarter kept McMinn in sight, down 34-27 at halftime.
But in the third quarter, White (8-1) took full advantage of McMinn’s defensive breakdowns, and the Lady Tribe couldn’t get much going offensively other than three Mack buckets. McMinn entered the fourth quarter behind 59-36 and never got any closer than 19 points in the final period.
Oliver led the Lady Cherokees with 17 points. Mack added 13 points and Stinnett nine. Dodgen led four White scorers in double digits with 18 points.
Both McMinn basketball teams are scheduled for a rematch at White County on Feb. 6, and McMinn could also see White again in the Region 3-AAA tournament.
“So that’s obviously some things we’ve got to get corrected moving forward, but this was good for us tonight to see where we match up with those teams over there in that other district,” McPhail said. “That’s why I always like playing this game, and we’ve got them again later on in the year, so we’ll see how much ground we’ve gained between now and then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.