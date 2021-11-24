ETOWAH – McMinn Central’s soccer team remembered the 2021 season with their banquet at the Etowah Community Center on Saturday.
The Chargerettes finished 10-9, placing second in the district, but improved as the season went along and that’s the mark of a good team, according to Central Coach Travis Tuggle.
“I really enjoyed coaching this group of girls,” Tuggle said. “And not just because one of them is my daughter. We all want to win a state championship, but not all success is measured that way. This group got better from the start of the season until the end and from that standpoint this season was a success.”
Central loses five seniors in Makinlee Buckner, Kellan Baker, Carlee Rule, Kara Crabtree and Emma Grace Tuggle.
“This is the first group I got to coach for all four years,” Tuggle said. “I really enjoyed coaching them. This really is a special group.”
Tuggle said he is already excited about next season. In fact, he already has next year’s schedule made out, which includes Class A runner-up Alcoa. The schedule includes 16 games, plus two preseason scrimmages.
There will have to be some changes next year, however, as the Chargerettes lose some scoring off this year’s team. Rule is likely, though Tuggle wasn’t 100% positive, the second all-time leader in goals with about 70.
Tuggle said Central’s attack will have to rebuild while the defense and midfield are closer to reloading.
“We lose a lot in our attack,” Tuggle said. “We may have to move some people around and see who fits best where. We were a little defensive heavy this year anyway. But I’m excited about next year.”
The end of the banquet featured the announcing of the award winners:
* Best Freshman: Reagan Baker
* Most Improved: McCary Beaty
* Best Defender: Kara Crabtree
* Best Attacker: Carlee Rule
* MVP: Carlee Rule
