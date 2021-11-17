Tennessee Wesleyan’s nervous wait Monday ended in celebration, for it will play at least one more soccer game this season.
The men’s soccer team heard its named called in the selection show for the 2021 NAIA Men’s Soccer Championship tournament. The Bulldogs’ 12-6-3 overall record, fourth-place regular-season finish in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) and AAC tournament runner-up finish were enough of a body of work to earn an at-large bid.
TWU is the No. 3 seed in the West Palm Beach (Florida) Bracket of the Opening Round, which will be played at Keiser University. The Bulldogs will play No. 2 Dalton State (Georgia) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to begin the tournament, which is single elimination.
The Bulldogs played Dalton State in their second game of the regular season, winning 1-0 when Dalton State was ranked No. 11 in the NAIA at the time.
If Wesleyan wins Thursday, it will play the bracket championship game 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Coming from the opposite side of the Opening Round bracket are top-seeded host Keiser (Florida) and No. 4 seed Florida National.
All Opening Round bracket champions advance to the 10-team championship bracket, which will play out Nov. 30-Dec. 6 in Decatur, Alabama.
TWU was one of four soccer teams from the AAC to advance into the national tournament, along with regular-season champion Columbia International, tournament champion Point and regular-season runner-up Milligan as an at-large.
