CHATTANOOGA – The McMinn County boys' soccer team posted a 3-0 win Wednesday at Chattanooga Christian School, scoring all of its goals in the first half.
Robert Fiallos scored the first goal on a rebound, and Zaamel Mercer followed with a brace. Mercer netted one goal on a header of a Micah Underdown corner kick and another score finishing on Fiallos' through ball.
Goalkeeper Noah Graybeal picked up 17 saves in the shutout.
The Cherokees (9-4-2) play their regular-season finale 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Sweetwater for Senior Night.
