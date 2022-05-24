DECATUR — Meigs County will renew a rivalry in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers (23-5) will face Forrest (26-10), who Meigs defeated three times to win the 2017 state title. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. CDT, or 6:30 p.m. EDT, at Starplex Complexes in Murfreesboro.
Meigs head coach Jeff Davis said he doesn’t know much about this year’s Forrest squad, but that it’s the state tournament so everybody has a quality team.
“Everybody is good so you just have to play your best,” Davis said. “That area usually has some pretty good softball. I’m not into analytics, it’s not rocket science. You play your game and they play their best and — it doesn’t always work this way — but usually the best team wins.”
The first time the Lady Tigers and the Lady Rockets faced each other in the state tournament was in 2015, which Forrest won 8-3. In 2017, they played three times. Forrest won 2-1 in the first matchup and then Meigs won the next two games 7-0 and 11-5 for the state title.
Overall, the series is tied 2-2.
“The same year we played them in 2017 was when we had the football game (versus Forrest) end in controversy,” Davis said. “It certainly added to the atmosphere.”
Forrest has won the last two 2A state titles, winning in 2021 and 2019. The 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19. The Lady Rockets are going to their 19th state tournament and they have won it four times.
Winning the state title would mean a three-peat for Forrest and tie Meigs with three straight state championships.
The Lady Tigers also have a prestigious softball history with three straight state titles from 2016-2018. Ashley Rogers, Aubrey Reed, Madison Crabtree and Olivia Johnson all wrote their names in the record books that year. As a team the Lady Tigers still have the record for most RBIs, most home runs and most hits — all in 2017.
Forrest has just one senior and four juniors. The Lady Tigers are even younger with two seniors (Toryn Lawson and Carlee McLemore) and one junior (Kennedy Majors). It remains to be seen if that is a hindrance or a help for Meigs.
“They may not realize they are on the big stage or they may not be able to play (because of nervousness),” Davis said. “We will see.”
The other teams in the 2A field include Lorreto (16-15), Adamsville (21-13), Alcoa (25-12), Summertown (36-9), Riverside (25-12) and Community (24-11).
Davis said his team is not just happy to be there, they are going to do their best to bring home another state championship.
“We are going there to win,” Davis said. “Once you get there anything can happen. That’s what we are looking for, for anything to happen. We are not going just to show up. We are going to go to play softball and have a good time. But the pressure will be off. We can just go play now.
“We are going to have fun and we are going to eat well,” Davis continued. “But we want to win some softball games too.”
