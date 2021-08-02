The first pre-season scrimmages are out of the way and while the results differed, both coaches were happy with their team’s effort.
Meigs County took 30 snaps against Hixson and Loudon with the teams alternating after 10 snaps. The Tigers scored three times and gave up one score. Meigs used a lot of backups as the Tigers are attempting to find more depth within the team, though the veterans are the ones that teamed up for touchdowns.
“I know the 10 or 11 that can play, now we are trying to find another eight or nine that can play,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “I was pleased with their effort. Not that they did everything right, but they gave a lot of effort, that’s the main thing.”
For Central, the format was more game-like with four quarters of play. The Chargers played better in the second half in a 27-7 loss to visiting York Institute after being down 15-0 at the half.
“Any scrimmage there are some good things and things you have to improve on,” fist-year Central Coach Matt Moody said. “We are proud of how we came out in the second half and showed a little more fight. Like we’ve talked about the last couple of months, offensively and defensively we are still learning a brand new scheme. We are getting there, obviously we are not where we need to be.”
Meigs is expected to hit the field again on Friday at Greenback. The game is tentatively set for 6 p.m.
Central will practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before having a walkthrough on Thursday. The Chargers will have a game-like scrimmage 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tigers
Meigs County played a lot of running backs, including Logan Perguson, Luke Pendergrass, Ben Smith, and Dylan Carroll. But the Tigers scored all three touchdowns through the air.
The scrimmage format was for two teams to face each other for a set number of plays and then switch out. In the first session, against Hixson, senior quarterback Logan Carroll ran over a defender on a scramble and later capped off the drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Huckabey. Huckabey used his size over the smaller defensive back to come up with the catch.
Carroll then threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Shaver, which Shaver caught about 25 yards out and raced to the end zone after the catch. The second score was also via the Carroll to Shaver connection with Carroll catching the ball on a 20-yard reception and then running five yards into the end zone.
“I really didn’t know what we would see because we were playing so many young guys,” Fitzgerald said. “But we showed good effort and made some plays.”
Among, but not all, the younger players used in the scrimmage were Bryson Falls, Eli Malone, Joe Scott, Matthew Boshears, Devon Paxton, John Ziegler, Hunter Brightman and Bryson Hiefner.
Central
Central struggled to contain York Institute early as the Dragons used a strong running game to take a 15-0 halftime lead. Jyrel Arnwine came up with a first-half interception.
The Chargers came out of the second half with more enthusiasm and played better, though not everything went Central’s way.
For example, in the third quarter the Chargers came up with a fumble recovery and Blake Elrod then broke off a good run on the next play. However, York made an interception later in the drive.
Early in the fourth quarter, Central recovered a second Dragon fumble and this time cashed in on York’s mistake. Novice Cox threw a short screen to Arnwine, who eluded a couple of tacklers and then raced about 60 yards for the score.
“That is the type of thing we expect out of him in this offense,” Moody said. “We are trying to get the ball to him, and all our guys, in space and have them make plays.”
Central ended up losing the scrimmage 22-7.
“We just have to get better,” Moody said. “Obviously, we are not where we need to be. The only thing we know as coaches to do is to keep working and watch film. But like we’ve said, they have to learn a new scheme offensively and defensively, it’s just going to take some time. Defensively we are going to be fine. We were flying around and giving effort. When we figure out where we are supposed to go and be able to get there consistently I think we are going to be OK. We don’t want to have to coach effort and we are not having to coach that a lot right now.”
