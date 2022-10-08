It was a tale of two halves Friday night as the McMinn Central Chargers fell to the Loudon Redskins 29-0.
“Offensively it was a struggle all night – we penalized ourselves a little bit and I didn’t get us in the right position to be successful,” said Central coach Matt Moody.
The Chargers fed off their home crowd in the first two quarters as their defense forced Loudon to punt the ball on their first three possessions. Central's McCain Baker also forced a fumble with 1:43 left in the second quarter as the Redskins were driving to get points to end the half.
“Defensively in the first half played really well,” said Moody. “And we have been playing really well defensively for several weeks.”
The Central offense in the first half just couldn’t sustain drives to help out their defense. The Chargers played the game without their starting left tackle and it showed, as Loudon was able to disrupt the hosts' offense – sacking quarterback Novice Cox three times while pressuring him all night.
“We have to find our groove somehow offensively. We were missing Isaiah Trew tonight at left tackle, obviously that played a big part, he’s a big part of our offense. Absolutely no excuses for what we did offensively tonight and that absolutely falls on my shoulders. I’ve got to do a better job at putting us in position offensively to be successful,” Moody noted.
The Chargers went into halftime tied 0-0 feeling good about their defense, but that soon changed when the Redskins broke a momentum-changing 42 yard run to the Central 16 yard line, setting up the first score of the game.
That was the start of Loudon scoring on all five of their possessions in the second half, leading to the 29-0 final score.
“I wasn’t happy about the way we ended the game defensively. I feel like we kind of laid down and let the circumstances dictate how we played, and we have to get better at that. You play the game long enough you’re going to have stuff like this happen,” Moody stated.
While under pressure the entire game, Cox completed 11 of 18 passes for 88 yards and his favorite target was Hunter Cook, who had six catches for 44 yards.
While the Chargers struggled Friday night, Moody feels confident that his team will rebound to finish the season strong.
“Our team and our senior class really have been super resilient all year and I think it started with their commitment to try to turn this thing around way back in November. So there is no doubt in my mind that we are going to come back mentally ready to go,” Moody said. “They’ve done a good job all season when we’ve faced adversity at different times, coming back and finding a way to be better, and that’s what we expect. We’ve got the kids to do it and that’s the way we are heading.”
Central still has a lot to play for. They still control their own fate with two games remaining, including a huge showdown to end their season versus Sweetwater that will decide the Region 3-3A champion.
“We’re moving into the bye week, so it’s a good chance to get some guys healthy and come back on senior night (against Rockwood) and then, obviously, the last game of the year at Sweetwater for the division championship,” Moody said.
