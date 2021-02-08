DECATUR — Meigs County and McMinn Central continued their feud Thursday with mixed results.
The Lady Tigers had a 13-point halftime advantage and the Chargerettes couldn’t put much of a dent into that lead as Meigs earned a 57-49 victory.
“It was two good teams fighting for a (regular season) district championship and it was a good game,” Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell said. “I was happy with the energy we showed and any time we give good effort I’m happy.”
Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan said his team gives good effort, but questioned perseverance.
“We are just not tough enough to win games like that,” Morgan said. “We play hard, but we just aren’t aggressive. We don’t get a lot of the loose balls. We don’t rebound as well as we should. We get the rebounds in our area, but that’s it.”
Morgan noted that Molly Masingale, a guard, leads the team in rebounding.
“At their place (a 62-41 Meigs win) they just killed us in the first quarter,” Morgan said. “This time we kept it close, but we need somebody to step up.”
The boys’ game looked as if it might be a blowout as the Chargers took a 23-point lead by the end of the first quarter before the Tigers rallied to make it a close game. The Chargers, however, made the plays they needed to make down the stretch to preserve a 79-73 win.
“That was the best start we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis said. “We played really well defensively. Our guys fought hard. After the game they didn’t even celebrate, they were so tired.”
Despite the great start, Curtis didn’t think that lead would stay as big as it was, and he was right.
“I knew we wouldn’t keep shooting like we did in the first quarter and I knew Meigs wouldn’t keep missing,” Curtis said. “I knew we would be in a dogfight.”
As for the game’s atmosphere, Curtis said he enjoyed his first Meigs-Central basketball game.
“It was a fun game,” Curtis said. “The gym was packed and both teams played hard.”
Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson, despite the loss, was also pleased with his team’s play.
“We got off to an awful start, but then we won the next three quarters,” Perkinson said. “I think we were one play away from possibly wining this game. I’m proud of all of them, it was a good team effort.”
The win means the Lady Tigers are the regular season district champions and will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament. Both Meigs and Central, as the top two finishers in District 5-AA, have already qualified for the Region 3-AA Tournament.
The Lady Tigers (13-4, 9-0) and Tigers (7-14-2-6) will host Polk County on Monday, where the team will recognize its seniors and their parents on Senior Night.
The Meigs girls did not lose a regular season district game last year and are trying to repeat that achievement today.
The Chargerettes (17-6,8-2) and Chargers (8-12, 2-7) will travel to Walker Valley.
The Chargerettes are finished with their district schedule but the Chargers will play Meigs again.
Both the Central and Meigs boys have two district wins along with Polk County so the seeding for the district tournament won’t be determined until next week.
Loudon still leads the district with Sequoyah one game behind.
Then things got better for the Chargers, and much worse for the Tigers, as Central ended the period with a 14-4 run.
A three-point play by Foote started the run and that was followed by a three-pointer and a bucket by Gabe Masingale, and then back-to-back ‘3’s by Carter Henderson and Gabe Masingale.
A final three-pointer by Foote gave the Chargers a 29-6 advantage going to the second quarter.
But Meigs chipped away at that lead, winning each of the next three quarters.
Meigs won the second quarter 23-13 with six different Tigers scoring, including Cole Owens, Cameron Huckabey, Seth Caldwell, Ethan Meadows, Matthew Boshears and Jackson Shaver.
Central was able to score enough to maintain a solid lead, however, with Samuel Masingale doing a good job on the boards and scoring six second-quarter points. Will Cooper hit the lone three-pointer as Central held a 42-29 halftime lead.
The game got close in the third with Meigs winning the period 21-17.
Meadows hit three out of four free throws and a three-pointer and then Owens hit three-consecutive ‘3’s to make it 49-45, Central, with 4:40 left in the quarter.
Curtis said his team’s shooting was indicative of the way the season has gone. Central shot 77% from the floor in the first quarter, 43% in the second quarter, 70% in the third and down to 30% in the fourth.
Meigs’ Owens hit three consecutive ‘3’s in the third quarter so Curtis switched 6’5” Samuel Masingale, who was guarding Matthew Boshears, to Owens because of his length.
Central got back on track a bit with a pair of three-pointers by McCain Baker and a bucket by Samuel Masingale.
The two teams traded buckets, one by Isaiah Edmonds for Central and one by Cameron Huckabey for Meigs, and the third quarter ended with the Chargers ahead 59-50.
But the Tigers were within striking range now and Meigs’ home crowd was loud in only the second game in which fans have been allowed back all year.
Central was up 64-58 with 4:36 left to play after Gabe Masingale converted a three-point play, but two free throws by Seth Caldwell and a bucket by Meadows brought Meigs to within two points at 64-62 with 2:58 left.
Free throws helped Central increase its lead to 73-66, but a three pointer by Huckabey gave Meigs life as the Tigers trailed 73-69 with a minute left.
But Meigs had to foul to stop the clock and Central hit its free throws down the stretch to come away with the win.
Central hit 14 out of its 19 fourth-quarter free throws, including nine by Henderson. Those free throws, Curtis said, were the difference in the game.
Gabe Masingale led the Chargers with 24 points. Henderson finished with 16 points, Samuel Masingale had 14 points and Foote had 11. Central controlled the boards, especially in the first half.
Meigs led the Tigers with 27 points with Owens finishing with 12 points and Huckabey adding 11.
Anna Crowder paced Meigs with nine first-quarter points and Jacelyn Stone added five more.
Meigs led 11-10 late in the opening period before three-pointers by Crowder and Cayden Hennessee, sandwiched around two free throws by Central’s Molly Masingale, gave Meigs a 19-12 advantage heading to the second quarter.
Meigs opened its lead further in the second, outscoring Central 14-8.
Meigs began the period with an 11-0 run. A free throw by Ella Crowder started the quarter for Meigs and that was followed by buckets by Jaci Powell, Ella Crowder, another field goal by Ella Crowder and then buckets by Anna Crowder and Talley Lawson.
That put Meigs up by 18 points, at 30-12, but Central fought back to stay within striking range.
Masingale and Kara Crabtree each hit a bucket and then Carsi Beaty’s field goal and two free throws cut Meigs’ lead to 33-20 at the half.
Central started off the third quarter in strong fashion with buckets by Crabtree, Maddox Mayfield and Kellan Baker, along with a free throw by Baker, making it a 10-point game at 37-27.
Meigs recovered and maintained a double-digit advantage with a 45-33 lead going to the fourth.
The two teams traded buckets early in the final period with Hennessee hitting a pair of baskets and Ansley Wade hitting one for Meigs and Masingale hitting a pair of three-pointers and Makinlee Buckner making a bucket.
Meigs led 51-41 and was able to hold off any attempt by Central to rally.
Anna Crowder finished with 21 points for the Lady Tigers while Stone finished with 10. Stone also had several assists and handled the ball against Central’s press.
Masingale led the Chargerettes with 21 points and Baker added nine.
