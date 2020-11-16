In the Friday, Nov. 13, edition of The Daily Post-Athenian, a story about McMinn Central’s Aliyah Smith’s powerlifting records should have read that she broke nine records instead of three.
Also, her sport is powerlifting and the term should not have been interchanged with weightlifting. The Daily Post-Athenian regrets the errors and any inconvenience they may have caused.
