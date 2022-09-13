McMinn volleyball falls in five at Ooltewah From staff reports Sep 13, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OOLTEWAH – The McMinn County volleyball team lost in a five-set heartbreaker Tuesday at District 5-AAA opponent Ooltewah, falling 20-25, 15-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11 after having taken a 2-0 set lead.The Lady Cherokees (4-6, 1-6 District 5-AAA) are back in action 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Rhea County, continuing district play. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ooltewah Mcminn County Volleyball Team District Volleyball Sport Cherokees Rhea County Play Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Local parent expresses concern over 3rd grade retention law Police reports for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 Bears' big plays send Cherokees to defeat Piedmont Lithium hopes to be operational by 2025 in Etowah Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
