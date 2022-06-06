ORLANDO - It was a day of learning for Etowah's Ryan Triplett.
Monday was the first day of competition at the Special Olympics USA Games national tournament at the Orange County National Golf Center in Orlando, Florida. Triplett and his playing partner, Soddy-Daisy's M.E. Davis, shot a 109, which is much higher than the pair usually shoot.
There is a 10-shot limit on each hole and Triplett and Davis had a few of those. But the team they were paired against on the first day from Alabama also shot a 109.
Golfers will play four days of golf on the same Crooked Cat Golf Course with the first two rounds determining what divisions the golfers will compete in and the medal rounds will be on Wednesday and Thursday.
The course at Crooked Cat turned out to be a real tiger.
"It's a little harder than back home," Triplett said. "Some of the fairways are narrow and others are wide open. There's a lot of junk - sand traps, bushes, high grass - that you have to hit over. The greens were fast. The practice green was medium slow, but the regular greens were fast, so that threw us off a bit."
Triplett also had to calm himself down early in the round.
"It was just the fact that it's a big event," Triplett said. "I was shaking, I was so nervous. But I made a long par putt and that made me feel better. Once I got over that we were OK. We played better on the back nine."
Triplett said he would like to shoot in the high 80s, but he acknowledged that this course is more difficult than what he is used to.
"'This is a PGA-style course," Triplett said. "But I learned where the sand traps are. I learned the speed of the greens. We learned a lot today that we can use later in the week. We just have to buckle down and go for it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.