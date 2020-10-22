SMYRNA - The winds blew hard early, but the Lady Tigers breezed through the Lady Tornados in straight sets Wednesday in the Class A state volleyball tournament.
Meigs defeated Union City 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 to advance another step in the tournament. There were a few anxious moments as the Lady Tigers got off to slow starts in both the first and second sets, but put things together to earn the victory.
"We have done that a lot lately, I think they like to make it more interesting," Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. "But we played as a team. Ella Scott and Ella Crowder just set the tone and kept us in it. Jacelyn and Anna Crowder and Ella Crowder served well."
Meigs had the height advantage at the net against Union City and that, along with some solid serving, proved to be decisive.
"Yes, definitely," Swafford said if she thought Meigs had an advantage at the net. "And we were definitely hitting harder. But we have some things to work on for Sale Creek tomorrow."
Another slow start could prove fatal on Thursday as the Lady Tigers (19-1) will face Sale Creek (20-6), a team from the Chattanooga area that has faced some strong competition this year. Of the Lady Panthers' six losses, at least three are against Class AAA schools. Another loss was in the state tournament to Loretto, but Sale Creek did win a set in that match. Loretto swept South Greene in three sets.
That means that Sale Creek is likely a quality team, but Swafford said Meigs just has to continue to play its game - and hopefully get off to a stronger start.
"It's survive and advance for the rest of this tournament," Swafford said. "They (Sale Creek) are experienced and confident. There is a lot we need to prepare for. We can't come from behind like we did today. We just have to play our game."
Thursday's match is at 10:30 a.m.. (Eastern Time). A loss means Meigs' season is over. A win means the Lady Tigers will face the Watertown versus South Greene loser at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Another win there puts the Lady Tigers in the elimination bracket final at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Meigs 3, Union City 0
Meigs County got off to a slow start and trailed 6-3 early. However, Meigs started playing better with Anna Crowder, Ella Scott, Ansley Wade and Olivia Miller all scoring points for the Lady Tigers.
Meigs still trailed 15-12, but the Lady Tigers rallied from that point to take control of the set. Ella Crowder started the rally with a pair of kills and then Ella Scott slammed down a kill and made a block to give Meigs a 16-15 lead.
The Lady Tigers then ended the set by outscoring Union City 9-2 to take the opening set 25-17.
Meigs fell behind even further in the second set, trailing 5-1 before a kill and a service ace by Miller and a kill by Wade made it 6-4, Union City.
Later, a pair of kills by Scott and a kill by Miller tied the second set at 10-10. The match went back and forth until a service ace by Wade gave Meigs a 12-11 lead and the Lady Tigers never trailed in the set after that.
Up 16-15, three straight kills - one by Scott and two by Ella Crowder - gave Meigs some breathing room with a 19-15 lead. Meigs cruised from there on the way to a 25-19 second set victory.
Even in the third set the Lady Tigers trailed 3-1. That's not much of a deficit but Meigs started out each set by trailing early.
Later, a kill by Ella Crowder tied the set at 3-3 and Meigs never trailed after that. Leading 16-10 later in the set, Meigs took control with four straight points on two kills by Miller, one kill by Wade and a service ace by Jacelyn Stone. That put the Lady Tigers ahead 20-10.
Points scored by Miller and Ella Crowder helped seal the third set for Meigs - 25-14 - and the match three sets to zero.
