In back-to-back scrimmages, McMinn County took the lessons from a tough Monday and used them to dismantle an outmatched opponent Tuesday.
The Lady Cherokees’ first taste of competition against another opponent happened to be Maryville, making for a preseason match-up of two Class AAA state tournament participants from last year. McMinn fell 6-2 in that Monday scrimmage at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“It’s a test to see where we are as a team. Losing a few players from last year, a few starters, and then not having played any scrimmages yet,” said Lady Tribe coach Jordan Jacob about the Maryville scrimmage. “There was really a lot of unknown coming into the game as to what we look like, so it’s really just seeing how the players would gel together and what they’d look like.”
But the Lady Cherokees turned around Tuesday back at the complex and blitzed Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences 9-0, their defense holding the Lady Patriots without a shot the entire scrimmage.
“We really did a good job of keeping the ball more and moving it side to side, and just moving the ball in general,” Jacob said. “I was telling them that coming off back-to-back games, we need to maybe try to control some more of the balls so we don’t have to do as much defending. They did a good job of that and continued to create chances in goal and scored a few more tonight, so that’s always a positive.”
Allison Hansford scored four goals and Lexi Lawson three against CSAS, with Kylee Hockman and Addie Smith adding one goal each. Hansford, a Liberty commit, struck with two quick scores in the opening minute, and Smith booted her goal in after a corner kick late in the first half for a 3-0 lead at the break.
McMinn poured on six goals in the second half, with the sophomore Lawson breaking through for a hat trick after the CSAS goalkeeper had batted aside a couple of her threats in the first half. The Lady Cherokees outshot CSAS on goal 27-0 and largely controlled possession, helping out a back line that was the hardest hit by last year’s graduations.
Getting a taste of a tournament-type succession of games on consecutive days was also something Jacob appreciated.
“When it comes to postseason play, which means the district tournament and the region tournament, those games come pretty quickly, and so we need to be ready for a quick turnaround time to be fit to play those games,” Jacob said.
“We talked a little bit before the game about how our formation needs to look and things like that, and I think they made a great adjustment going into today. That’s a positive we’ll build on going into our first game next week.
Against Maryville on Monday, Hockman and Hansford scored a goal each in the second half.
Maryville attacked the rebuilding Lady Cherokee back line early, amassing an 11-5 shots on goal advantage in the first half and opening up a 3-0 lead. McMinn did manufacture a couple of serious threats before halftime, with an Addie Smith line drive and a Mackenzie Howard one-touch attempt off a free kick both saved by the Lady Rebel goalkeeper just in time.
A Hansford laser also met the Maryville keeper, and a Howard header went just left of the goal early in the second half. Hockman finally got on board for McMinn by slotting a ball into the goal after a run down the left of the field.
“That’s going to come with game time,” Jacob said. “We haven’t had a ton of practice time so far on attacking stuff, so we haven’t had a lot of reps going to goal. I think once we get some of that, players will get comfortable in front of the goal, we finish some of those, and that’s ultimately what we’ll need later in the season.”
Shots on goal were even in the second half, 7-7, but the Lady Tribe was a step behind Maryville’s Kayla Barr on defense. Barr, a United Soccer Coaches All-South region selection, completed a hat trick in the second half and helped put the Lady Rebels ahead 6-1. Hansford scored her goal to cut the deficit to 6-2 with six minutes left.
Jacob believes seeing a player of Barr’s caliber this early could help the Lady Cherokees’ young defense later on.
“It’s that measure of, OK, these are the types of players, if we want to make another run at the state tournament and even within the state tournament, we’ve got to be aware of,” Jacob said. “So it’s good to see her (Barr) early, and it’s good for the girls to realize that, ‘Hey there are some good players out there, and I’ve got to be on my game every time I step out on the field.’”
McMinn opens its soccer season 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at home against Oak Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.