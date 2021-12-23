LOUDON — Meigs County split a pair of games at the Loudon Christmas Classic on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers slashed through Ooltewah 77-42 while the Tigers fell 80-61 to Concord Christian.
The Meigs girls led from the opening tipoff to the final whistle.
“We had good effort from the opening tip and that carried all the way through the game,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “Our effort was very good. Everybody got to play and everyone looked good.”
The game was not as good for the Tigers, but Coach Sammy Perkinson said Concord Christian had something to do with that.
“First of all, Concord is a really good team,” Perkinson said. “We probably won’t face a team like that, certainly not with their size, for the rest of the year. We actually played OK, but we gave up too many second chance shots. They beat us on the boards, I don’t know if that’s because of their size or if we didn’t box out, but they beat us on the glass.”
Both the Lady Tigers and Tigers faced Livingston on the second day of the tournament on Wednesday.
Ooltewah didn’t score until 5:14 left in the opening period to make it 9-3. The Lady Owls later made a free throw, but that was sandwiched between two buckets by Howard and a three pointer by Alexis Kranz to make it 16-4.
Meigs ended up with a 21-10 lead going into the second period.
Lainey Fitzgerald, Howard, Lawson, Lila Brown, Swafford and Alisa Carroll all scored in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers continued to roll past the Lady Owls.
A three-point play by Brown put Meigs up 36-17 with 5:24 left until halftime and she made a bucket with 3:23 left to make it 43-19.
The half ended with Meigs ahead 51-23.
The Lady Tigers substituted freely in the second half, but that didn’t slow them down as they led 63-34 after three quarters and cruised to a 35-point victory.
Meigs had four players score in double figures and nine players scored. Howard led the Lady Tigers with 20 points while Carroll, Brown and Kranz each scored 10.
Concord hit the final bucket of the first quarter to go up 16-13.
A pair of three pointers by Payton Armour early in the first quarter got Meigs to within three points at 19-16, but that’s when the game started to tilt Concord’s way.
Two three pointers helped the Lions establish a 27-18 advantage. Meigs’ only points in the 11-2 run was a bucket by Matthew Boshears.
Boshears hit a couple of buckets a few minutes later with under four minutes left in the half and Meigs trailed 31-24.
Concord later hit the final bucket of the half to take a 39-28 lead into the intermission.
The Tigers cut that deficit to eight points on two different occasions, both of them on three-point shots by Cole Owens.
Meigs trailed 48-40 with 4:05 to go in the third, but with about two minutes left the Lions began to stretch out their lead and were on top 64-46 going to the fourth.
Meigs couldn’t mount a fourth-quarter rally and fell by 19 points.
