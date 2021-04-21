ENGLEWOOD — The Tigers won a marathon game at McMinn Central 17-11 on Tuesday as Meigs County completed the regular season sweep of their District 5-AA rivals.
It wasn’t a perfect game by either club as the teams combined for 11 errors, but Meigs County Coach Tyler Roberts will take it.
“It was good to get the sweep to finish our district schedule,” Roberts said. “Central’s record does not reflect how good they are. That was the best we have looked offensively all year and we did just enough in the other areas to get the win.”
McMinn Central Coach Chris Shepherd was disappointed in his team’s defense, but did see one positive out of the game.
“We are starting to really hit the ball well,” Shepherd said. “The last few games, really. That part I will leave alone. But we have got to figure out our defense. We gave them runs. There is no reason with the way we hit that we couldn’t have gotten the win tonight. We have got to go to practice and keep throwing and catching.”
Meigs (13-3) will travel to Bledsoe County on Thursday for a non-district matchup. Central (6-13) will host Tyner Academy on Friday.
The Tigers scored a single run in the first inning when Will Meadows, who had walked earlier, scored on a Central error off a ball hit by Payton Armour.
Central scored two runs in the bottom of the inning. McCain Baker scored from third on a Meigs error and then Luke Morris singled home Silas Ward, who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the inning.
The Tigers regained the lead in the second when Jackson Shaver scored on a single by Logan Carroll and then Ethan Meadows scored on an error to make it 3-2, Meigs.
Central went back ahead 6-3 in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Alex Ring, an RBI double by Ward, and a RBI single by Dakoda Evans.
That lead didn’t last long as the Tigers went ahead 10-6 in the top of the third. The first run scored on a Central error and then Carroll doubled home two runs to tie the game at 6-6.
Meigs then went ahead on a passed ball and then Armour singled home a run to make it 8-6. Conner Mason then doubled home a pair of runs to put Meigs ahead 10-6.
Central closed the game to 10-7 in the bottom of the inning on a single by McCain Baker.
Meigs added to its lead in the fourth with an RBI single by Carroll and then two more runs scored on a single by Armour.
The score was 13-9 after Central’s Ryan Corbett tripled home Evans and then Malachi Martin singled home Corbett.
The Tigers continued to pile up runs with three more in the fifth and added a run in the seventh. The Chargers scored once in the fifth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough to overcome seven errors while Meigs committed four errors.
Meigs finished with 13 hits. Carroll went 4-for-6 with four RBIs and scored three runs. Armour drove in four runs and Will Meadows had three RBIs. Mason drove in two runs while Matthew Boshears and Matthew Kraskouskas each had one RBI.
Armour gave up nine runs, only three earned, on 11 hits. He struck out four and walked two in four innings.
Carroll pitched the last three innings. He gave up two runs on three hits, with just one of those runs earned. He struck out two and walked one.
Central’s Luke Morris went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Josyah Farner went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Baker, Evans, Farner and Martin each had two hits.
Alex Ring, Ward and Morris each drove in two runs while Baker, Evans, Corbett and Martin each had one RBI.
Central pitchers Elijah Reno, Martin, A.J. Hall and Ward combined to give up 17 runs on 13 hits, but only 12 of those were earned. They struck out six and walked eight.
