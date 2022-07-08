The second half of the Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Sports Sampler Camp begins on Monday. Monday will start the soccer portion of the camp and then the tennis camp starts with the basketball and baseball camps already completed. The program is designed for let beginning athletes decide which sports they like best. The full camp is expected to be ofered next year, thought he format may change.
The camps for baseball and basketball have been completed. The soccer camp starts Monday for two weeks and then the basketball camp runs from July 24-Aug. 4.
Each camp runs two days a week, Mondays and Thursdays, for two weeks.
“We wanted to create something where kids can try sports out before they join a bigger league,” Programs Director Brianna Baker said. “This is for beginning athletes.”
Rather than having an athlete who is not experienced in any sport pay a lot of money for a bigger camp they may or may not enjoy, the summer sampler program allows athletes to sample different sports to see which they like and which they don’t. Then they can participate in larger camps in the sports they like.
The deadline for soccer registration is Monday. That camp runs from July 11-21 and costs $45.
The tennis camp, which is from July 25-Aug. 4, is $30. Those interested may register online at www.athens.gov/parks
The full camp, which includes basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis, was $145. Baker said the city plans to offer the camp next year, though there is a chance the format or dates may change.
For more information, call the parks and recreation department at 423-744-2700, extension 3.
Other activities from the parks and recreation department include:
• The Ingleside Pool is still open. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday hours are 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
• The splash pad, located near the playground at Athens Regional Park, is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
• Adult league softball starts on Tuesday. Registration to compete is over, but fans are welcome to watch.
• The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) tournament will be held Aug. 26-28 at Athens Regional Park.
