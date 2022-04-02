DECATUR — One inning was all it took to provide Meigs County the punch and knock out Stone Memorial 12-1 in five innings on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers scored all 12 runs in the third inning on the way to a non-district win. A pair of home runs were the catalyst for the big inning as Meigs batted through the lineup.
Meigs was supposed to travel to Stone Memorial, but weather in Middle Tennessee forced a switch in venue. Lady Tigers Coach Jeff Davis was happy not to have to take the long ride to Crossvile, but was even happier with his team’s play.
“We caught the ball well, we hit the ball well – especially in that one inning – and we pitched the ball well. And a lot of people got to play. That’s all you can ask for,” he said. “Usually, the day before the prom they act like they don’t want to be there, but they didn’t today. We played pretty good today.”
The Lady Tigers (7-2, 2-0 in 3-2A) will host rival McMinn Central on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Kenzee Couture led off the inning by drawing a walk and then Toryn Lawson reached on an error. Both advanced on a hit by Kennedy Majors to set up the first three runs of the game.
Couture and Lawson both scored on an error and then Majors came home on a single by Carlee McLemore to make it 3-0.
Sierra Howard then singled and scored on a home run by Lainey Fitzgerald and Meigs went up 6-0.
After the first out of the inning, Kylee Hitson walked and advanced on a double by Shelby Kennedy.
The Lady Tigers then went up 9-0 when Hitson scored on a groundout, a single by Lawson and a triple by Majors.
After a new Stone Memorial pitcher, McLemore singled in Majors and Howard hit a two-run homer to center field to make it 12-0.
The Lady Panthers got one run back on a homer in the fourth, but it was too little, too late as the Lady Tigers cruised to the win.
Meigs cranked out 11 hits, including two home runs by Fitzgerald and Howard, a double by Kennedy and a triple by Majors.
Majors went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Howard went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. McLemore also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Fitzgerald drove in three runs while Lawson and Couture each drove in one run.
Fitzgerald pitched the first three innings and gave up just one hit and no runs. She struck out six and walked one to pick up the win.
Howard pitched the last two innings. She surrendered one run on three hits while striking out three and walking one.
Stone Memorial committed four errors and Meigs had two.
