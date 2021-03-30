SODDY-DAISY – Andrew Beavers hit a two-out RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, and McMinn County outlasted Soddy-Daisy for a 3-2 win Monday at Soddy-Daisy High School.
It was the Cherokees' first District 5-AAA road win this season, and they play again 7 p.m. today back home at McMinn, as they aim to sweep the Trojans.
A Will Harris RBI single sent Gavin Peterson across the plate for a run in the top of the first for McMinn (4-4, 3-2 District 5-AAA). Peterson had led off with a single and stole second to get in position to score.
Soddy-Daisy scored a tying run in the sixth with the help of two Tribe errors. Both teams went out in order in the seventh inning, but they exchanged runs in the eighth. McMinn scored its eighth-inning run when Harris drew a lead-off walk and stole second, the Ollie Akens drive him home with an RBI single. The Trojans answered in the bottom of the eighth with two singles leading to the tying run.
The game was a pitchers' duel, with McMinn's Andrew Ronne striking out 10 against five walks, two hits and one unearned run in his 5 2/3-inning start. Akens (W) pitched the last 4 1/3 innings picking up five more strikeouts against no walks, two hits and one earned run.
Soddy-Daisy's Landon Maynor pitched the first seven innings and racked up 11 strikeouts against four McMinn hits and four walks.
Peterson hit 2-4, and Sam Goodin, Harris, Akens, Beavers and Mason Roderick all got a hit each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.