SWEETWATER – A memorable season for McMinn Central ended in a way it would rather forget.
The Chargers had no answers for Sweetwater in a 55-21 loss in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday at King Berrong Stadium.
It was a rematch from two weeks ago, when Central (6-6) had a chance to rally from a two-touchdown deficit before falling to a 24-17 loss, but this time around the Wildcats put up the game's first 48 points, scoring on every possession in the first half. Central trailed 48-6 at halftime.
Despite Friday night's outcome, the Chargers secured their first playoff win since 2014 last week.
“I’m super-proud of this group. They’ve came a long way," said McMinn Central head coach Matt Moody. "I told them from the way we finished last season, four out of the last five games at the end of the year was a running clock, and this year we find ourselves playing for a region championship this year. This is a really special group, and I couldn’t be any more prouder of them.”
Sweetwater (10-2) marched all the way to the end zone on its opening drive, with Landen Boyd putting the Wildcats up 7-0 on a one-yard carry. Central quickly went three and out, putting its defense back on the field. Boyd again found the end zone with 6:30 left in the first quarter on a 40-yard burst up the middle, outracing the Chargers' secondary.
Sweetwater's defense forces another quick three and out, giving the hot Wildcats the ball again in the first quarter. Malik Arnett punched it in from the 1-yard line, making it 21-0 with 2:56 left in the first. Boyd connected with wideout Chris Alford as he was pushed out of bounds at the 1-yard line.
The Wildcats forced another turnover on downs this time, then scored on the first play with a 19-yard pass to Alford, making it 28-0 with 1:53 left in the first quarter.
Sweetwater rode the first-quarter momentum and proceeded to put up 20 more points before the half ended. An interception return for a touchdown and two more rushing touchdowns finished the half.
“We knew they were big and physical and crazy athletic man," Moody said. "They played hard, very well coached and they got after us in the first half. That’s all it is. They kind of put it on us quick. I felt like our guys continued to fight anyways and played hard."
The Chargers did, however, find the end zone in the first half with 21.5 seconds left in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Novice Cox connected with Jacob Ferguson on a 19-yard slant over the middle. Central was not successful on the two-point conversion, making the half score 48-6.
With the running clock rule in effect in the second half, Sweetwater was only able to score one more time in the game, a Brayden Westfield 8-yard run. Central scored twice, with McCain Baker with an 11-yard run and offensive lineman Isaiah Trew on a 1-yard carry.
“Second half we came out and still got after it," Moody said. "That’s what we challenged them to do. We don’t want the way we played that first half, that’s not what they wanted to be remembered by. We just challenged them to go out and play the way we played all season, play for each other, and I think they did that.”
Despite the tough way to end the season, Moody is looking forward to next year and is optimistic about the program’s direction.
“This senior group we had this year set the tone and expectation. Our expectation for our program is compete and play in November and they did that, that’s what we preached,” Moody said. “Our younger guys, like I told them, the season is over now. They got a week off but they're not getting off easy. We're going to hit the weight room and start our offseason program in a couple weeks. It never stops, we just have to continue to work and get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.