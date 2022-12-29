CHATTANOOGA – The Lady Tigers shook off a tough first-round loss with a dominant win the next morning.
Meigs County overwhelmed Girls Preparatory School 69-22 in the losers' bracket semifinals of the Best of Preps Tournament on Thursday at Chattanooga State Community College.
The Lady Tigers bounced back from a 54-43 defeat against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (Georgia) on Wednesday to begin the tournament.
"Today we came out and we bounced back,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “We looked more ready to play.”
Against GPS, Meigs (9-6) jumped ahead 25-4 after one quarter and continued swelling their lead to 44-12 at halftime and 62-18 after three.
Talley Lawson drained three first-quarter 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 16 points. Ainsley King also scored seven of her 15 points in the opening period. Alexis Kranz also finished in double figures for the Lady Tigers with 10 points, while Mattie Moore scored nine points on three triples.
"Our energy was good,” Jenkins said. “And we started hitting shots early.”
Meigs concluded the Best of Preps Tournament 1 p.m. Friday back at Chattanooga State in the fifth-place game against Tyner Academy.
The Lady Tigers are back in action Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home against area rival McMinn County, looking to avenge a loss to the Lady Cherokees from November. Game time is 6 p.m.
LADY WARRIORS 54, LADY TIGERS 43: A 12-2 second quarter in favor of LFO proved the difference in a game that was evenly matched the other three periods.
“LFO has three quick, strong guards, and there were times where we couldn't contain them,” Jenkins said. “But I'm proud of their effort today and yesterday.”
The game was knotted up 11-11 after one quarter before the Lady Warriors took a 23-13 lead into the intermission. A Lawson two was the only score for the Lady Tigers in the second quarter.
“We got into some early foul trouble and we had to make some adjustments,” Jenkins said. “And then we started committing silly turnovers. We just had some that were back to back to back, and they were capitalizing on our turnovers and they're getting second-chance points, and that was something we were not doing. We turned them over some, but we couldn't capitalize on it.”
Four Lila Brown free throws and a Lainey Fitzgerald 3-pointer helped Meigs keep pace in the third quarter, but it still trailed 39-27 entering the fourth. Threes from Julia Howard and Moore were not enough for the Lady Tigers to make a rally in the final period.
LFO improved to a 12-0 record the next day, reaching the Best of Preps championship game with a win over Signal Mountain.
