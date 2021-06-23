With 7-on-7 events back for the football preseason this summer, McMinn County took the opportunity to display some raw playmaking ability on both sides of the ball.
The Cherokees went 3-1-1 through their five games of the passing league event they hosted Tuesday at McMinn County High School. The Tribe started the evening with a 1-1 tie against Tellico Plains, then beat Tyner Academy 2-1 and Polk County 3-2, lost to Walker Valley 3-2 on a last-play touchdown, then finished with a 2-1 win over Sweetwater.
Jayden Miller, taking McMinn’s first-string quarterback snaps, passed 42-54 on the evening with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Luke Hensley showed his potential on offense with a team-leading four touchdown catches and also picked off a pass on defense.
Davion Evans, a basketball standout who is coming out for football for the first time as a junior, showed off his big-play potential on offense and defense, catching two touchdown passes and snagging two interceptions. Noah Glenn also caught two passes for touchdowns on the evening.
And according to coach Bo Cagle, this was with the Cherokees nowhere near where they need to be before the season starts in August — as he expected.
“Right now, it’s June, and we were given June a couple years ago and didn’t get it last year to be able to even do this,” Cagle said. “So the things I see is we’re kind of sloppy route running, and our reads aren’t very good at quarterback, and we’re reacting slow in the secondary. Which to me is expected right now because we just hadn’t done it. So I feel like Thursday we’ll be better, and after the dead period we’ll just keep getting better and better because it’s just experience, seeing things in front of you, being able to react to those and just knowing what you’re doing.”
Caden Hester did a little of everything Tuesday, taking second-string quarterback snaps and throwing a touchdown pass to Hensley against Polk. Hester also caught a touchdown pass from Miller against Walker Valley and picked up an interception against Sweetwater.
Sam Goodin, a senior coming out for football for the first time after three years in baseball, had several catches, including one for a touchdown against Tyner.
In all, the Cherokees grabbed eight interceptions as a team, with Harris McPhail, Luke Sliger, Landon Feggins and Logan Cagle also each netting a pick. And on offense, McMinn quarterbacks only threw two picks on the evening.
“When you throw the ball every single time, there’s opportunities for interceptions every time,” Cagle said. “This is a different type of game, so you know sometimes you’re going to make bad decisions, and both teams will do that. We threw some interceptions, but we got more than we threw. But it’s exciting to be able to make some plays, and kids who have fun and compete and have some success early in the year.”
McMinn is looking to replace 19 graduated seniors from last year’s team, which went 10-1, finished runner-up to Maryville in Region 2-6A and advanced to the second round of the TSSAA playoffs. Five of those graduated seniors signed to play college football.
And having 7-on-7 leagues back for this summer, after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from taking place last year, is something that could help the rebuilding Cherokees figure out their personnel, as well as give them a taste of competition against other schools.
“This is really good for us to get out here and compete, and 7-on-7 is fun for the kids and fun for us, so we like to get out here and do that, and it gives us some good experience,” Cagle said.
In all, eight teams participated Tuesday. Loudon and Boyd-Buchanan were present, but the Cherokees did not play them.
McMinn will host another 7-on-7 session 6 p.m. Thursday. Tellico, Sweetwater, Loudon and Walker Valley will participate Thursday, as well, along with Bradley Central, Lenoir City and Chattanooga Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.