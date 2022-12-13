McMinn County overcame absences, illness and Howard’s physical play to return to the win column.
Tucker Monroe scored 11 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, Reese Frazier and Brady Mullins tacked on 14 points each, and the Cherokees pulled way to a 69-50 win over Howard in District 5-4A play Friday at McMinn County High School.
“Brady Mullins stepped up and played really well tonight. Tucker Monroe was huge down the stretch. And Reese Frazier, he made big plays tonight, too,” said Tribe head coach Randy Casey. “I’m proud of all my guys. We fought through adversity tonight. And Davion Evans was in foul trouble and came back in the game and played his tail off down the stretch, so I’m very pleased with my team.”
The Cherokees (7-4, 3-0 District 5-4A) have been dealing with several players coming down with the flu, including Monroe and Frazier who missed much of last week. Caden Hester only played some of the first half and none at all after halftime, struggling with illness himself. And Trent Peak was out Tuesday due to a death in the family.
All that on top of a physical game that ended with the Tribe ahead 12-10 after one quarter and 28-20 at halftime over the Hustlin’ Tigers. Monroe made two of his six 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Mullins scored eight points, including two of his four treys, in the second quarter.
“The officials let both ends play, and it got a little bit chippy,” Casey said. “It probably got a little bit too physical, but I’m proud of my guys, and we fought through that, and we’re fighting right now through some adversity as far as illness. We’ve got a couple of guys sick.
“We’ve got a young man, one of our guys, Trent Peak, his grandmother passed away and he wasn’t with us tonight. So our guys had him in their hearts, too, and his family. But we were able to fight though all that for a hard-fought district win at home.”
Mullins hit two more from downtown, along with five points from Monroe and four from Davion Evans to increase the Cherokees’ lead to 45-33 heading into the fourth. Monroe drilled three more from behind the arc during the fourth quarter, along with five points from Frazier and four more from Evans.
McMinn bounced back from Friday’s loss to William Blount and has now won seven of its last eight games since an 0-3 start to the season.
Nine players scored for McMinn, led by Aubrey Gonzalez with 20 points and Jaz Moses with 12.
The Lady Tribe has won its last six games, and last four since star point guard Peytyn Oliver sustained a season-ending ACL tear against Walker Valley.
Both McMinn teams return to action Friday at McMinn Central for the cross-county rivalry. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. in Central’s Roundhouse, and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.