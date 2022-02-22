DECATUR - The Lady Tigers defeated Kingston 59-45 in the District 3-2A Tournament consolation game on Monday.
Meigs led by a moderate margin most of the way and was rarely threatened. It was, according to Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins, a better performance than in the semifinals.
“We played much better tonight,” Jenkins said. “Offensively we had a lot of energy. Defensively, we moved around a lot better. We did too much standing around (on Friday).”
The Lady Tigers, as District 3-2A’s No. 3 seed, will now travel to Tyner Academy on Friday in the first round of the Region 2-2A Tournament. Game time is 7 p.m.
Tyner lost to Polk County 37-32 on Monday to set up the Meigs-Tyner matchup. Kingston will travel to Polk County.
Lady Tigers 59, Lady Yellow Jackets 45
Kingston got off to a hot start with a couple of ‘3’s and led 8-4 early, but Meigs responded with three-pointers by Cayden Hennessee and Alisa Carroll. A ‘3’ by Hennessee with less than a minute to go in the opening period tied the game at 15-15.
Buckets by Hennessee and Howard, along with two free throws by Talley Lawson, put Meigs ahead 21-19. The Lady Tigers then extended their lead to 31-20 on a trey by Carroll, buckets by Lawson and Howard and then another trey by Carroll.
Meigs led 31-20 with 1:35 left in the half.
Kingston rallied and cut the Lady Tigers’ lead to 31-26 by halftime.
Meigs got back on track early in the third with a three-pointer by Hennesse and a bucket by Lainey Fitzgerald. Later in the quarter, Meigs jumped ahead 44-30 on three-pointers by Hennessee and Fitzgerald and a bucket by Howard with 3:33 left in the third.
The third period ended with Meigs ahead 44-34.
Meigs couldn’t put the game away, but was never threatened in the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers cruised to a 14-point win.
Lawson led the Lady Tigers with 16 points. Hennessee, who hit four three-pointers, was next with 14 points and then came Carroll with 12 points. She also connected on four three-pointers.
